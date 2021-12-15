ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Touchmark holding holiday open house

By MTN News
KTVH
KTVH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEruX_0dO2hi1800

On Friday, Dec. 17, the residents of Touchmark will be hosting their Holiday Open House. This will be the first public event Touchmark has been able to host since the beginning of the pandemic.

Attendees can enjoy sleigh rides (or hay rides, depending on snow), music from composer and pianist Steven Gores, a creche display and festive appetizers during this holiday open house.

Festivities will run from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 915 Saddle Dr, Helena, MT 59601.

To help spread some extra holiday cheer, Touchmark will also be holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots. People are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Society
Helena, MT
Government
Helena, MT
Society
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Toys For Tots#Festivities#Saddle Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
KTVH

Boy Scouts hunt for Christmas trees for their holiday tree lot

Boys Scout troops headed out early Saturday morning to hunt for Christmas trees for their Christmas tree lot. “Seeing the joy in their face, they have a lot of fun, whether they're cutting trees, carrying trees down, you can see them racing around trying to get the most trees to the trucks and trailers, They have a lot of fun with it,” said Scout Troop #207 Scout Master Rob Stapley.
SOCIETY
KTVH

KTVH

1K+
Followers
740
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy