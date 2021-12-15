Stage set for legal battle as Dinero is arrested, removed from Orchard Park School Board meeting

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WBEN) - Orchard Park resident and gym owner Robby Dinero is again making headlines and a legal battle is brewing following his arrest on trespass charges at the Orchard Park School Board meeting Wednesday evening.

Dinero was handcuffed and removed from the school building by Orchard Park Police after they allege he violated a ban placed on him after violating district conduct codes and COVID protocols at a previous meeting.

Dinero was among angry attendees at a school board meeting earlier this fall and refused to wear a mask and follow COVID protocols, district officials say. That meeting was ended early after an executive session and a letter banning Dinero from attending future meetings and events inside school buildings was sent to him.

Dinero, according to his attorney Todd Aldinger, was attending the school board meeting Wednesday and was wearing a mask at the time of his arrest and removal.

Aldinger, in a letter to the district, questioned the selective enforcement of its policies as well as the constitutional basis for the directive to ban Dinero from the board meetings.

Legal counsel for the district returned correspondence to Aldinger reiterating its position and stated; "Mr. Dinero's ban from being in any district school building will continue until (i) he complies with the district's code of conduct and COVID-19 protocols or (ii) he complies with the district's code of conduct and the COVID-19 protocols are no longer in place. The district is under no obligation to continue to permit Mrd. Dinero to enter its buildings without a mask and then remove him from the district's premises."

"Mr. Dinero was arrested last night while wearing a mask and while attempting to attend an Orchard Park School Board meeting, as is his right under NY Public Meetings Law," Aldinger tells WBEN. "Mr. Dinero wore a mask while attending the school board meeting last night, but he was arrested anyways."

Dinero was released and will appear in court on the charge at a later date.

It was Dinero, as operator of Athletes Unleashed, who successfully legally challenged New York State's first mask mandate and also launched legal action against the school district to allow for in-class learning five days a week.