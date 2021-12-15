ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Why nighttime tornadoes are 2.5 times more likely to be deadly

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire, J. Scott Wilson
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337oN3_0dO2heUE00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — There are very few things more terrifying than the sound and fury of a tornado. Now, imagine trying to survive one that hits in the middle of the night.

Data shows that 1 in 50 daylight tornadoes turn deadly. That jumps to 1 in 20 for twisters that hit under the cover of darkness. Arkansas and Alabama saw 50% or more of the tornadoes that occurred coming as nighttime storms. North Carolina and Tennessee have similarly high rates of night tornadoes.

Two ‘never-before-seen’ forecasts, including after-dark tornado risk, issued by NWS

NewsNation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily says tornadoes require a lot of atmospheric energy to get going, and the combination of storms caused by daytime heating along with low-level jet stream winds that kick in after dark can breed nighttime tornadoes, otherwise known as nocturnal tornadoes .

Forecasters have more trouble anticipating the storms and identifying them in real-time, according to a report released earlier this year by NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, as these tornadoes tend to form rapidly amid “quasi-linear convective systems” — i.e., a family or line of storms moving together.

Additionally, the traditional “tornado alley” in large part no longer exists, with storms spreading across the deep South and occurring in any month of the year. There’s really no “safe” time when the threat of tornadoes doesn’t exist.

Another factor at play is that more people are at home at night, and frequently those homes aren’t as well-built or sturdy as places of business. Mobile homes are infamous for becoming death traps during tornadoes, but older homes in poor repair or homes that weren’t built sturdily are also danger zones.

‘I was going to die’: Woman thrown from bathtub into woods survives Kentucky tornado

Most areas have automated weather warnings, but if people are in bed and have their cellphones muted, or if they’re not watching television where the warning will show, they won’t know of the impending danger.

The report, compiled by researchers with the NOAA, the University of Oklahoma, and the National Weather Center, among others, had also determined that the public was less confident they would see any warnings that were issued at night, and particularly between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

Your best bet is to have a weather radio that will activate when a weather warning is issued and keep it in your bedroom where it will wake you if danger approaches in the night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Dangerous Storms Are Forecast In Oklahoma Tonight

Dangerous thunderstorms and flash flooding are forecast in Oklahoma tonight, according to the National Weather Service. "A few storms could be severe this evening and tonight, mainly north of the Interstate 30 corridor in Southeast Oklahoma, extreme Southwest Arkansas, and extreme Northeast Texas. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. In addition, locally heavy rainfall and high rainfall rates could result in isolated flooding."
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Five dead as new swarm of tornadoes hit the US: ‘To have this in December is really abnormal’

At least five people have been killed after “really abnormal” powerful storms and record-breaking winds lashed several US states. Winds as high as 120 km/h (about 75mph) caused hurricane-like storms in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan and Wisconsin resulting in power outages and destruction to livestock and property in these states.“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual any time of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.“But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”As of 6:54 PM CST, there have been 249 severe...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

States With the Highest Numbers of Tornadoes

Last Friday’s tornado in western Kentucky lasted for more than 2 hours, leaving a 165-mile trail of destruction and killing at least 76 people. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but the preliminary rating is now an EF4, which means it caused “devastating damage” and had wind speeds from 207 to 260 mph. (EF5 tornadoes, with wind speeds reaching 260 to 318 mph, are the most destructive kind.)
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
104.1 WIKY

Tots in Bathtub Survive Tornado

Two Hopkins County infants, that were put in a bathtub by their grandmother, survived last weeks violent storms. She says, she placed a blanket, pillow, and a bible in the tub with the babies. 15 month old Kaden, and 3 month old Dallas were found in the front yard under...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Tornado Damage: Nighttime Satellite Images Detail Kentucky Blackout

Tornadoes and severe winds knocked out power to Mayfield and surrounding towns. On the night of December 10-11, 2021, a potent storm front and dozens of tornadoes blew across the midwestern United States, killing more than a hundred people and destroying homes and businesses across at least four states. One of the worst-hit areas was western Kentucky near the town of Mayfield. As of December 15, nearly half of the customers in Graves County were still without power.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Weather Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Newsnation#Noaa#Storm Prediction Center
The Independent

Five dead as new swarm of tornadoes hit the US: ‘To have this in December is really abnormal’

At least five people have been killed after “really abnormal” powerful storms and record-breaking winds lashed across several US states. Winds as high as 120 km/h (about 75mph) caused hurricane-like storms in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan and Wisconsin resulting in power outages and destruction to livestock and property in these states.“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual any time of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.“But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”As of 6:54 PM CST, there have been 249...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy