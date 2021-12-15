ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

Truck overturns, liquor load scattered, 50+ mph winds play a factor with high-profile vehicles

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a crash on State Route BB, just south of Baseline Blvd. in the NE corner of Jasper County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol PIO, Tpr. Sam Carpenter, tells us on scene the box truck driver was ejected from the rollover crash. He was not wearing his seat belt.

The load weight is unknown but is compromised of various brands of alcohol. The box of the truck was completely destroyed.

We are serious about using caution in this wind. The truck below was affected by the wind and ultimately rolled over. The driver did not have his seatbelt on and was ejected. Please slow down, buckle up, and focus on the full time job of driving.

TPR. SAM CARPENTER, MSHP TROOP D PIO

The truck was traveling north on BB and crashed on the west side of the roadway.

The driver was talking when transported by air ambulance to Springfield, Mo. however suffering serious injuries.

Tpr. Carpenter tells us today with wind gusts over 50 mph high-profile vehicles will have a challenge driving. Watch out for box trucks, tractor trailers, wide-loads etc when traveling today. Give yourself plenty of room between vehicles.

Cpl. B.L. Crockett of Troop D tells us he will have more details released later on the crash. We will update information here on our news tab at FSHP.

