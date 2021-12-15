Lawmakers want Illinois schools to comply with crisis-planning requirement

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Schools across Illinois are experiencing the same thing.

“Increased violence and trauma,” Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin said.

That’s why the organization on Wednesday urged districts to comply with an existing state law that requires school districts to review their emergency and crisis responsive plans. Each district's assessment team must include mental health professionals, as well as representatives from state, county and law enforcement agencies.

It’s unclear how many schools across the state are following the directive.

Now, state Reps. Fred Crespo and Tony McCombie are sponsoring a new bipartisan bill that would track whether school districts are in compliance.

“The schools need to be accountable,” McCombie said. “The administration needs to be accountable for this plan being in place.”

The bill would also require the Illinois State Board of Education and Regional Office of Education to review the crisis plans of districts annually, rather than every four years.