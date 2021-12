The Miami Heat are hoping to put behind them a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers as they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (15-13). The Heat and Sixers are right in the middle of the crowded and deep Eastern Conference. And this matchup has always been an intriguing one. The first note of business is the availability of Joel Embiid, who sat out the last game due to rib soreness. He nearly played that game, in fact, he warmed up with the intention to but didn’t. It’s likely that he does return and play in this game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO