I think the Bills are trying to get the best pass blocking unit in the game to give Josh the time he needs to really cook. Check out the rankings from PFF below. Ike is clearly our best pass blocking interior lineman at guard this season. The issue becomes the Bills miss Mongo's mentality in the running game. Right now it obvious Cody Ford will never see the field again unless something drastic happens and we lose three guys up front. I think we should roll with the same five guys from last week until a change is needed. I would use Mongo Feliciano as a 6th lineman and in run heavy formations.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO