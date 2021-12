How Does Compromised Vision at Night Cause More Car Accidents?. The way vision is affected while driving at night can often be taken for granted. Low light conditions at night have been shown to lead to car accidents. Many drivers have these accidents because they could not see the other driver or obstacle on the road. There are several other ways low lighting conditions can impair driving skills. If you suffered injuries from a car accident caused by someone else, consider hiring a Jackson multi-vehicle accident attorney to explore options.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO