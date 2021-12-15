Prep Notebook: Hiller's selection as Coach of the Year a pleasant surprise

It seems that the only person who was surprised by C.M. Russell girls' volleyball coach Patrick Hiller being named Class AA volleyball Coach of the Year by his peers was ... get ready for it ... Patrick Hiller.

I, for one, wasn't. After all, the Montana Coaches Association announces these awards three times every school year, coinciding with the end of one sports schedule and the beginning of another. We've just wrapped up the fall sports campaign and kicked off the winter session.

And this particular award is almost always bestowed upon the coach of the state championship team. The Lady Rustlers won their first title since 2000 last month in Bozeman, going 31-0 in the process.

Hiller didn't even know he had won the award - the first of his coaching career - until one of his assistants brought it to his attention.

"Mary Lester Bowe walked by me and said, 'Congratulations, Coach,' and I said thank you, but you were there, too," Hiller said, just before she alerted him of the COY award.

"It's definitely something I've watched over, the coaches that get this award and get this honor," he added. "It's something you always strive for, to be recognized by the coaches ... for doing your job."

Of course, Hiller had a lot of help to get this recognition: not just from the six ladies who make up his coaching staff, but the 14 girls who were out there on the floor.

"I don't think you can ever win these awards as a coach unless you have the kids committed to your program," Hiller acknowledged. "In all honesty, it all started from the day I got the job here, with all the supports from the administration.

"It's just different here in Great Falls, the way even (retired GFPS athletic director) Gary DeGooyer supported me, and then (current AD) Mike Henneberg supported me. And the people here at CMR - Kerry Parsons, Nate Achenbach, and now Jamie McGraw - it's just been different here; they've just been cheerleaders of our program. They're always there to help you, and it's made it really easy to do my job here."

The Lady Rustlers have had the last three Eastern AA Players of the Year - Allie Olsen in 2019, Lauren Lindseth in 2020, and Hiller's daughter Tennisen this year.

"You have to have good athletes, no bones about it," Hiller said. "You have to have the athletes who are willing to commit to what you're trying to do, and then they have to bring other kids along with you.

"Those three - Allie, Lolo (Lindseth) and Tenni - I know they're the foundation of what we've done, but their biggest talent is they've brought is that they brought others with them. And we still have players coming, and we still have players coming back next year who will still continue the same traditions we've been doing for the past five years.

"Honestly, that's been the secret of it, that they've got other girls excited about it, and coaches and staff have got more girls excited about it," Hiller said. "We also have the Natalie Bosleys and Rosie Burkes - the girls you hardly hear anything about - that have come and impacted the program. And the girls from the past - the Teagan Taylors, the Hayden Hilliards, the Alexis Gonzales - these girls from three, four, five years in the past have bought in and got the girls in the program and got everyone around CMR volleyball excited.

"They did the work. I just ... kind of created pretty much a place for them to play. I'd like to think our coaching staff has kept it positive but kept it structured ... and the rest is history, with hopefully a nice future in store for it."

Hiller and the other coaches will receive their awards during the 2022 MCA Awards Ceremony July 28 at 11:30 a.m. at CMR.

