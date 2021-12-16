Doctors urge Legislature to keep COVID disinformation policy

Although it wasn’t on the agenda, doctors testified Wednesday, Dec. 15, in favor of a policy that punishes doctors for spreading COVID disinformation.

The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners in September adopted the policy — recommended this summer by a national group, the Federation of State Medical Boards — but faced immediate backlash from conservative Republican lawmakers.

The policy allows the board, which disciplines doctors for things like expired licenses, misconduct and drug and alcohol abuse, to revoke or suspend doctors’ licenses if they spread false information about COVID.

“Laws that protect liars should not be on the Tennessee books,” Amy Gordon Bono, an internal medicine physician in Nashville, told the state legislature’s Joint Government Operations Committee Wednesday. “Licensure of liars should not be allowed.”

Amy Gordon Bono, a Nashville physician, told the committee to keep the anti-disinformation rule in place — even though the rule wasn’t the subject being discussed at a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 15. “Licensure of liars should not be allowed,” she said. (Screenshot from capitol.tn.gov livestream)

The board removed the policy from its website last week after pressure from lawmakers led by state Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) — but it didn’t revoke the policy.

The board has not sanctioned any doctors since adopting the policy, according to its monthly disciplinary action reports. But one Memphis physician told The Daily Memphian she has filed a complaint.

Lawmakers met Wednesday to approve rules related to licensure, but not related to disinformation, and they asked members of the public to keep their comments tied to the issue at hand.

Katrina Green, a Nashville physician who circulated a petition asking Gov. Bill Lee to veto recent anti-mandate legislation, said a medical license is “the last check” on doctors.

Green didn’t get very far into her comments when Ragan said, “Dr. Green, before anyone objects — and I see it coming — you must tie your comments to the rules under discussion.”

Nashville physician Katrina Green testifies to the General Assembly’s Joint Government Operations Committee Wednesday, Dec. 15. Green got hundreds of people to sign a petition asking Gov. Bill Lee not to sign the anti-mandate COVID omnibus bill. (Screenshot from capitol.tn.gov livestream)

Ragan allowed Kristin Miller, a Memphis physician, to speak a bit longer, since she cited the licensure rules being discussed and asked how disinformation might be defined.

Green, Miller and a third doctor were the only members of the public to testify on any rules at the hearing.

Ragan said the appropriate time to discuss the disinformation policy would be at a “sunset hearing” during the legislative session, which runs from January to April. At that hearing, lawmakers will decide if the legislatively created board should continue to operate, which has not been in doubt in the past.

State Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) speaks at a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 15. Ragan wants the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners to rescind a policy that disciplines doctors for spreading disinformation. (Screenshot from capitol.tn.gov livestream)

State Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) said in a phone call after the meeting that her Republican colleagues were “breach(ing) the basic barrier of science.”

“Quite frankly, what they’re doing now is supporting disinformation,” Campbell said. “This is all because we have media networks that are spreading disinformation, and that is where people are getting their information. People have died because of it.”

Campbell and state Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville), a retired Army surgeon, said it was possible that Ragan could make good on a threat to dissolve the board and reconstitute it with new members. But Briggs, who voted against the recent COVID omnibus bill, said it’s unlikely.

Briggs told The Daily Memphian the board doesn’t sanction people for “debatable legitimate reasons.”

There’s a big difference, he says, between one doctor saying the vaccine is more dangerous than the disease, and another doctor declining to recommend that a 6-year-old with healthy parents get vaccinated.

“That’s very legitimate,” Briggs said. “Nobody’s going to lose their license for doing that.”

He continued, “If we have a physician who is giving egregious misinformation or egregious disinformation to patients regarding any disease, I think the board has both a moral and legal obligation to stop that physician from harming the public.”

Briggs said Republicans shouldn’t politicize one disease and interfere with a regulatory body such as the Board of Medical Examiners.

“Why, for this one disease, are we setting this whole set of rules?” He said. “Are we going to politicize hemorrhoids next? Are we going to have a Democratic and a Republican treatment for hemorrhoids?”