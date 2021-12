BMW has officially sold its 1 millionth electrified vehicle, handing over the keys to an all-electric BMW iX to a customer at the BMW Welt facility in Germany. Speaking with journalists after the delivery ceremony Pieter Nota, a member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, and Sales, revealed that roughly 70 percent of the electrified vehicles that BMW has sold have been hybrids. He added that BMW will have delivered around 2 million fully-electric vehicles to customers by 2025 and believes that at least 50 percent of all the vehicles they’ll be selling by 2030 will be electric.

