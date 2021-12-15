ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers edge rusher Dee Ford out for season with bad back

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKeGT_0dO2YDb000
FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford speaks after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., on Oct. 3, 2021. Ford won't be coming back this season for the San Francisco 49ers and quite possibly not at all. The Niners declined to activate Ford from injured reserve before a deadline on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, sending him home to rest the lingering back injury that has limited him to seven games the past two seasons. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Dee Ford won’t be coming back this season for the San Francisco 49ers and quite possibly not at all.

The Niners declined to activate Ford from injured reserve before a deadline Wednesday, sending him home to rest the lingering back injury that has limited him to seven games the past two seasons.

Ford has likely played his final game in San Francisco as the Niners are unlikely to bring him back for the final year of his contract and the 30-year-old might end up retiring if he can’t get healthy again.

“I mean, that’s what it sounds like, but you’d have to talk to him about that,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It’s a back thing that I don’t know if there’s much rehab for it. You have to keep resting it and we’ve done that a bunch, so it’s been tough on him, tough on us and it’s just an unfortunate injury.”

Ford was one of the prized acquisitions for the 49ers when they traded a second-round pick to Kansas City to acquire the pass rusher in the 2019 offseason and immediately rewarded him with a five year, $85 million contract. The contract has since been reworked for salary cap considerations.

Ford made an immediate impact with 6 1/2 sacks in the first 10 games that season to help the Niners earn the top seed in the NFC playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl.

But Ford played only four snaps over the final six games that regular season because of a quadriceps injury. Ford returned for the postseason and had a sack in the divisional round against Minnesota and a quarterback hit in the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.

Ford then played just one game last season before going on injured reserve for the rest of the season with the back issues and only got limited action this season for San Francisco.

“It’s tough,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “As a competitor you want to be out there, especially with that kind of injury. Any time you are dealing with something with a back, that’s tough. I think he’s been trying his hardest to get out there. It just hasn’t worked out. He’s had some setbacks and we miss him out there for sure.”

Ford has been paid more than $41 million by the Niners the past three seasons, according to Over The Cap, despite playing just 476 snaps over 18 games in the regular season and playoffs. He had 10 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Niners will take a $9.8 million dead money charge on the 2022 cap if Ford doesn’t return and could owe him an additional $4.6 million injury guaranteed roster bonus if he’s not healthy by March. That could work out to more than $100,000 per snap for his tenure in San Francisco.

The 49ers have been able to survive Ford’s absence this season thanks to a strong season from Nick Bosa, who is tied for third in the NFL with 14 sacks. San Francisco is ninth in the NFL with 33 sacks.

NOTES: TE George Kittle (knee), RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), DL D.J. Jones (knee) and DL Maurice Hurst (calf) missed practice with injuries. ... LB Fred Warner (ankle), S Jaquiski Tartt (glute) and CB Ambry Thomas (concussion) were all limited. ... San Francisco signed CB Lavert Hill and OL Wyatt Miller to the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dee Ford’s potential release will end frustrating tenure with 49ers

When the San Francisco 49ers decided to pull the trigger and go all-in on Dee Ford, they knew they were taking a gamble. For most of his first few years in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs, the talented pass rusher had been a late bloomer limited by injuries once he’d grown into a starting role. Still, elite pass rushers in the NFL are hard to find and Ford had finally put it all together in 2018.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers not releasing Dee Ford, says Kyle Shanahan; Pass rusher to remain on IR

On Tuesday night, Pro Football Talk reported that San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Dee Ford was telling his teammates that he expected the Niners to release him as early as Wednesday. Through a text to NFL reporter Mike Silver, Ford denied the report, clarifying that he was simply taking some time away from the team to rehab his chronic back issues and get back onto the football field.
NFL
Yardbarker

Has Dee Ford Played his Final Snap With the 49ers?

Dee Ford is officially done for the 2021 season. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his press conference on Wednesday that the 49ers will not be activating him off of Injured Reserve. Today was the deadline for Ford to be activated after the 49ers had opened his three week practice window. Initially, Shanahan had sounded more upbeat about Ford's status when they first opened his window. Unfortunately, the back injury he sustained in 2020 appears too much to overcome in a short time.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

Dee Ford’s time with 49ers appears to be over; career in jeopardy, too

The 49ers have invested three top-14 draft picks and traded a second-round selection since 2017 in a quest to create a dominant pass rush. But just one of those four players acquired with significant resources will help them for the rest of the 2021 season. That became official Wednesday when head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Pro Bowl defensive end Dee Ford would not be activated from injured reserve and would miss the rest of the season because of back issues that have forced him to miss 22 of the past 28 games.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
49erswebzone

49ers’ Dee Ford calls report of impending release ‘false’

On Tuesday night, Pro Football Talk reported that veteran pass rusher Dee Ford informed teammates that he expected the San Francisco 49ers to release him. "Per a league source, Ford has informed teammates that he expects to be released as soon as Wednesday," wrote Mike Florio. Florio added, "As Ford...
NFL
SF

49ers Will Not Activate Dee Ford from Injured Reserve, Ending His 2021 Season

After missing almost the entirety of the 2020 campaign, ﻿Dee Ford﻿ returned in 2021 for the San Francisco 49ers and appeared in the first six games of the season. The veteran pass rusher has been dealing with an intricate back and neck injury that kept him sidelined for all but one game last season. Entering into the season, the 49ers were optimistic Ford's injury was behind him, however, after taking a hit in Week 7 that triggered his chronic injury the 49ers opted to place the edge rusher on Injured Reserve.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dee Ford claims his group-text goodbye to teammates wasn’t for good

49ers defensive end Dee Ford sent a goodbye text to teammates on Tuesday night. At least one interpreted it to be a farewell for good. Ford now says he didn’t mean it to be permanent. “The articles saying I told my teammates I expected to be released are false,”...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On 49ers, Dee Ford

12:15pm: False alarm. On Wednesday morning, Ford explained that he sent a goodbye text to his teammates since he was en route to off-campus injury rehab. That text was misinterpreted by at least one of his teammates as a farewell, hence the earlier report. “The articles saying I told my...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
George Kittle
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Back Injury#American Football#Ap#Niners#Nfc
ClutchPoints

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner drops truth bomb amid COVID-19 outbreak in NFL

The Seahawks have been overall very successful this season when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. In fact, only one player on the Seattle Seahawks has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the season. According to The News Tribune, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games due to a positive COVID test in late September.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend enjoys ‘Hamilton’ outing with Mitch Trubisky’s wife

When Buffalo meets Broadway. On Tuesday, Brittany Williams and Hillary Trubisky, the significant others of Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky, respectively, enjoyed a night out at the theater for the opening night of “Hamilton.”. Taking to Instagram, both Trubisky and Williams shared videos of their “Hamilton” Playbills...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

685K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy