The husband of model and actor Christy Giles is speaking out following the arrest of three men in connection with her and her friend’s suspicious deaths. "I sighed a sigh of relief," Jan Cilliers told People in a Friday report. "But I also understand that this is just the beginning of the battle. There's going to be a lot of stuff to get through in order to get these guys in prison.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO