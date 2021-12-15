Wisconsin transportation unit yanks plan for north-south corridor across La Crosse River Marsh

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – The north-south corridor project through the La Crosse River Marsh is no longer under consideration.

Members of the Wisconsin Transportation Projects Commission officially ended consideration of the plan Wednesday afternoon.

A 1998 study proposed extending State Hwy. 157 near Valley View Mall, with the proposed route continuing into South La Crosse.

As far back as the mid-’90s, community members addressed concerns that the project would hurt the environment and neighborhoods.

A new approach presented during the meeting would focus on existing roads of U.S. Hwy. 53 and State Hwys. 35 and 16.

DOT officials say changes to some intersections may be needed, along with improvements for pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

