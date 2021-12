TENNESSEE — The American Red Cross was in swift action after last weekend’s storms that hit various parts of the south including Tennessee. According to a release, more than 450 trained American Red Cross volunteers and staff from all over the country are helping on the ground and virtually in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri, focused on providing shelter, meals, comfort, and support in the face of the deadliest tornado outbreak in a decade.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO