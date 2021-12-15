Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo says Urban Meyer kicked him during preseason

Urban Meyer 's woes continue. Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo has accused Meyer of kicking him during the preseason in August before he was released.

"I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back," Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times. "While I’m in that stretch position, (Meyer) comes up to me and says, 'Hey (expletive), make your (expletive) kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg."

He continued: "For a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened… I said, 'Don’t you ever (expletive) kick me again!’ And his response was, 'I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the (expletive) I want.’"

Lambo's accusations are the latest run-in Meyer has reportedly had with both his players and coaching staff as tensions amid the Jaguars organization continue to rise.

Meyer pushed back against the claim, telling the Tampa Bay Times that Lambo's "characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account."

Although Lambo said Meyer didn't kick him "as hard as he could’ve," the fourth-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history registered the kick "as a five (out of 10)."

"It certainly wasn’t a love tap," Lambo told the outlet. "In the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee."

Lambo said Meyer – who referred to him as "Kicker, Punter, Long snapper," among other expletives, and never by name – threatened to fire him the next morning for sticking up for himself in front of his teammates after being kicked.

"His response was ... 'If you ever speak to me like that again, you’ll be out of here. You’re the first player I’ve ever let speak to me that way in my career, and if you do it again, you’re gone,'" Lambo recalled.

Lambo continued: "A 50-something-year-old man can kick a 30-something-year-old man, both working doing their jobs, and he can do that in front of everybody else and that’s OK? But I can’t defend myself?"

Lambo equated Meyer to a "bully" and said he decided to speak up after Meyer vowed to fire anyone within the organization that was leaking information following reports that Meyer called his assistant coaches losers : "He threatened all of them for speaking the truth. And that’s a bully, and people need to speak up against bullies."

The Jaguars confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that Lambo’s agent contacted the organization's legal counsel in August following the incident.

USA TODAY Sports reached out to the Jaguars for comment.

Lambo was released by the Jaguars on Oct. 19 after being signed in 2017. The 2-11 Jaguars rank last in field goal percentage and are tied for 31st in extra point percentage this season.

