Fauci weighs in on risk of indoor holiday gatherings

TV personality and medical professional Dr. Mehmet Oz is calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be "held accountable," suggesting that he should resign as Americans have lost "faith and confidence" in his service. Oz, who announced last month that he was joining the race for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania,...
As the first case of the omicron variant in the U.S. was detected on Wednesday, health officials are urging Americans not to wait any longer to receive a vaccination or booster to better protect themselves and others. With the delta variant still spreading — and travel expected to increase this...
Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned this week that fully vaccinated might soon mean fully vaccinated plus a booster shot. Now, he’s hinting at a possible forced vaccination policy for unvaccinated Americans as many continue to refuse the jab, sometimes referred to as “the Fauci ouchie”. “We really...
Despite all the evidence, and even the assurances of the doctor that discovered the Omicron variant, why is Anthony Fauci and America’s government acting like the sky is falling? For more information, Lars speaks with Bob Barr, a former CIA Analyst and Member of Congress. TheLarsLarsonShow · Bob Barr –...
A vaccine specifically targeting the omicron coronavirus variant is not needed so long as individuals are entirely caught up on their vaccines, including their booster shot, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday, citing recent data on vaccine longevity. “Our booster regimens work against omicron,” the director of the National Institute of...
Getting together for the holidays took on a whole new meaning in 2020 — virtual events like remote potlucks were the norm as we all sought creative ways to connect with loved ones near and far amid the shadow of COVID-19. Thanks to the widespread availability of vaccines in the U.S., that shadow is showing signs of lifting, inspiring many people to once again host and attend in-person celebrations this season.
Dec. 3, 2021 -- Despite the arrival of the Omicron variant in the United States, Americans should be able to safely spend time with family during the holidays – if they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, Anthony Fauci, M.D. says. "Just as I said and I'll say it again, if you have...
Last year, the pandemic forced many to dramatically alter their holiday plans. Annual parties were canceled, gift exchanges moved into video chat rooms, outdoor patios transformed into dining rooms and menorah candles were lit with far fewer loved ones gathered around. Much has changed since then, bringing hope that this...
A new CBS poll shows 28% of vaccinated Americans feel confident that the COVID-19 vaccines will protect them from the virus and its variants. And 68% of Americans plan to gather with family and friends this holiday season.
Feel free to keep those holiday plans. US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Sunday said that vaccinated Americans can still gather for the holidays with “low” risk amid the spread of the concerning, new Omicron variant as long as they follow health precautions. “The concern and the challenge we...
Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNBC on Friday the Covid omicron variant is "spreading very efficiently" and leading to what he describes as "a lot of breakthrough infections." However, the White House chief medical advisor said he would get on a plane and suggested holiday gatherings among vaccinated people at home are fairly low risk.
NIAID Director Anthony Fauci tells Axios that public health officials are urging people to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters in light of waning antibody immunity and rising infections from Delta. Driving the news: The Omicron variant is also now spreading in the United States. It's been shown to be highly transmissible...
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that an upcoming surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus was "inevitable." Speaking at the White House COVID-19 response team briefing, Fauci said the U.S. is looking over its shoulder at oncoming omicron infections. "We are in a situation:...
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that there is no need at this time for a vaccine to specifically attack the Omicron variant of COVID-19 because of the effectiveness of booster shots. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, made the comments during the daily...
The definition of fully vaccinated in the United States will be changed, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday. “It’s going to be a matter of when, not if,” Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an appearance on CNN. Fauci previously said...
