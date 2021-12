Ever since its launch back in October, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been making headlines for all kinds of reasons. Some can't get over how good it sounds, while others have been speculating about how much it will cost. All we know is that the C8 Z06 is the most badass Corvette to date, and it's so badass, in fact, that you are going to have to wait years to get your hands on one. Don't worry though: Chevrolet is offering the new high-performance sports car with over 11,000 possible 2023 Corvette Z06 trim combinations. That should keep you busy in the meantime.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO