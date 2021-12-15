ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

By CBSMiami.com Team
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday.

Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9.

One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6.

In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season.

In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season.

The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín.

On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota.

To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here .

