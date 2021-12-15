ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Transportation Leaders Unveil Plans For More Efficient, Environmentally Friendly Way To Transport Goods, Deliver Packages

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bW5we_0dO2OMtl00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With more people shopping online, New York City is trying to change how the packages get to your door.

Wednesday, transportation leaders unveiled a plan that would reduce how many large trucks are on the streets, especially during rush hour, hoping to address pollution and gridlock.

On any given day, more than 1 million packages are being delivered across the city, which means thousands of trucks, mostly guzzling diesel fuel, are regularly navigating our streets.

“As demand continues to rise, we can’t just add more and bigger trucks. Something has to give,” NYC DOT Commissioner Henry Gutman said.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio, City Officials Discuss New Plan To Bring Package Deliveries In By Ferry —

According to the Department of Transportation, 45% of New Yorkers receive at least one home delivery a week as the pandemic increased the demand for online shopping.

“Let’s get everything on the water as quickly as we can,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

City leaders propose to shift freight to the water. It’s part of a broader plan they claim will be a more effective, efficient and environmentally friendly way to transport goods.

That includes incentivizing deliveries to be made at night and off-peak hours, shifting freight to the railroads and using smaller, more sustainable modes of transportation on the road, like cargo bikes, to take deliveries from a boat to your door.

It’s a strategy UPS is already using in other countries.

While $38 million has been set aside in the city budget, the plan relies heavily on federal funding.

“What indication do you have that federal funding will in fact be available for this?” CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas asked Gutman.

“All indications, from the senate majority leader, from our congressional delegation,” he said.

Instead of waiting weeks for deliveries, now customers can get it in days or even hours, but the volume is increasing the urgency to find new ways to get packages safely to your door.

Today, nearly 90% of goods are moved around the city by trucks. It’s unclear when or if federal funding will be available to implement the plan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New Jersey Leaders Say Many Americans Have Port Of Newark To Thank For On-Time Holiday Deliveries This Year

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy was at the Port of Newark on Friday, highlighting New Jersey’s supply chain infrastructure that he says has helped the state avoid the breakdowns much of the country has faced. Thirteen huge cranes load and unload freight containers from cargo ships as they arrive to the Port of Newark, a critical operation that never stopped during the pandemic, but has taken on more to help supply chain breakdowns. “It is now nearly 25% faster for ships from China to call upon this port than the ports on the west coast,” Murphy said. “A ship leaving...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Proposed ‘One45’ High-Rise Development In Harlem Seeks Rezoning Amid Backlash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A proposal to add two high-rise buildings to the Harlem landscape reached a critical point Thursday. Developers faced some of their harshest critics yet, neighbors. The One45 development would feature two towers more than 350 feet tall at the corner of Lenox Ave and West 145th Street. It would replace old storefronts and a vacant lot, but first the builders need the block rezoned, CBS2’s Jessi Mitchell reported. Developers faced backlash when they first presented the idea to the Harlem Community Board in May. Moire Davis lives at Esplanade Gardens across the street. “I think they were offended,” she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Residents Reporting Long Lines At COVID Testing Sites; Check The Wait

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From new variants to holiday gatherings, the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in in the Big Apple. The situation is overwhelming testing sites and those waiting in line. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis has more on how the city plans to tackle this. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times New holiday season, same old story: long lines and wait times at testing sites around the five boroughs, from a mobile van on the Upper West Side to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Sees COVID Positivity Rate, Fueled By Omicron Variant, Double In 3 Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest surge in cases, one of the city’s top doctors said Thursday, “We’ve never seen this before.” The doctor was talking about the positivity rate, which has doubled in just three days, and lawmakers, business owners and New Yorkers are all taking notice, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported. It’s clear that Mayor Bill de Blasio wanted to convey the urgency of the situation, that perhaps people distracted by the holidays haven’t noticed how the Omicron variant has changed things and he said now it’s time to act. “We need to stop this variant. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Releases More Details On Vaccine Mandate For Private Sector Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the vaccination deadline for private sector workers in the city fast approaching, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday unveiled new guidelines for those businesses. “This is the boldest action in the nation,” de Blasio said. Click here for more details from the mayor’s office. The mayor stood behind the city’s new mandate to require the COVID-19 vaccine to go to work, holding up new guidelines being distributed to businesses ahead of the Dec. 27 deadline, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. “I agree with it fully. I think we should be vaccinated so we can all have no masks and no...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Some New Yorkers Report Wait Times Of Nearly 1 Hour To Get COVID Tests As Holidays Approach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The timing of this rapid rise of COVID cases in New York is concerning with holiday gatherings and travel just days away. Thousands in the city want to get tested, and they’re waiting in long lines to do it. Forty minutes after an Upper West Side COVID-19 pop-up testing site was scheduled to close, people were still standing in line. It was a similar story in Harlem for Dustin Leclerc. The Hamilton Heights resident says he waited 55 minutes to get swabbed after struggling to book an appointment at drug stores and other locations. “I looked online to find appointments...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

War Of Words Erupts After New York City Council Votes To Ban Natural Gas From All New Construction Under 7 Stories

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The fight against climate change is coming to a building near you. Gas-powered stoves, space heaters and water boilers will soon be a thing of the past. On Wednesday, the New York City Council voted to ban natural gas from all new construction and require electrical instead, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported. Proponents and opponents of the new gas ban clashed outside City Hall. Starting in 2023, natural gas hookups will be banned in all new construction under seven stories and replaced with electricity for heat and cooking. “This bill was about prioritizing people over profits and over properties,” said Councilwoman...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tenants In Brooklyn Building Without Heat Defending Landlord, As City Threatens To Fine Him Thousands Of Dollars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn landlord who says he has been working with tenants struggling to pay rent during the pandemic is now struggling to provide them heat. His boiler is broken and supply chain issues have made it difficult to find a new one. Despite efforts to fix it, the city is threatening to fine him thousands of dollars, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Unpacking and delivering space heaters is not what Lincoln Eccles wanted to be doing this winter. It’s a last resort after the boiler in his 100-plus-year-old Crown Heights building broke. “We had repeat plumbers come through,” Eccles said. For months,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

Hoboken Announces Vaccine Mandate For SantaCon Bar Crawl

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — You’ll need proof to party at SantaCon in Hoboken this year. A last-minute vaccine mandate is in place for the annual Christmastime bar crawl. Hoboken’s mayor used executive action to ensure businesses play their part in keeping the annual craze safe from possible COVID outbreaks, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday. Visitors by the thousands, ,any out-of-towners, are expected to show up day and night Saturday in a predicted messy fashion. “We don’t unfortunately have the ability to cancel it. We would if we could. But it’s a private event, it’s a private pub crawl,” said Mayor Ravi Bhalla, who...
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

Expert Tips For Safe Holidays Gatherings Amid Latest COVID Surge

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The recent surge in COVID cases has many wondering if they should limit holiday plans once again. CBS2’s Nick Caloway spoke with experts about how to safely spend time with family this year. Long lines are the new normal outside COVID testing sites in New York City and the suburbs. With a week to go until Christmas, this year’s must-have gift is a clean bill of health. “We have older, my parents, my grandparents. So I’m not trying to expose anybody,” said Neethu James, a resident of Bloomfield, New Jersey. In the middle of another wave of infections, many are...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

Trucking Industry Feeling ‘The Squeeze,’ Facing Shortage Of Drivers Amid Holiday Rush

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Staffing shortages are happening all over, and one industry hit especially hard is trucking. A shortage of drivers is just one of the many impacts. It’s a new chapter for Luisa Montero on the highways and roads in a mostly male-dominated industry. “I want to travel and do a lot more,” she said. “I’m not at all intimidated by it.” Because this woman knows how desperate the need is for truck drivers. “There are people willing to do the work,” Montero told CBS2’s Cory James. It’s work decades-long drivers say there is plenty of, especially during the holidays when there’s added pressure. According...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Council Passes Measure To Rezone SoHo, NoHo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council on Wednesday passed a measure to rezone the city’s SoHo neighborhood. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the plan will create 900 affordable homes, support existing historic districts and invest in arts and culture. NoHo is also included. The mayor said it’s part of an effort to revitalize the city since the pandemic. De Blasio will sign the measure into law before he leaves office on Jan. 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Environmentally Friendly#Dot#New Yorkers#Ups#Senate
CBS New York

New Year’s Eve Celebration Still On In Times Square; Officials Closely Monitoring COVID Numbers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Year’s Eve party in Times Square is moving forward as planned, for now. Mayor Bill de Blasio says city health officials are closely monitoring the COVID situation ahead of the holidays. “We’re going to make that decision based on the data and the science,” he told reporters Thursday. “We’re going to keep looking at it as it gets closer.” COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Investigation Into Problems With Lunches In New York City Schools Reveals Overspending By Department Of Education

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City comptroller‘s office has revealed the results of its investigation into the serious issues with city school lunches. Over the past several years, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer has reported on sub-par and sometimes sickening meals served to students, as well as misspending by the Department of Education. The comptroller’s office found from the 2015-2018 fiscal years, the DOE spent more than half a billion dollars on food products called “approved brands” with no competitive bids or proposals. They say that’s led to some serious overspending. For example, in 2018, the department spent more than $10 million on its “approved brand” of breaded chicken bites, an additional cost of more than $1.8 million. The competitive bid price difference was found to be 18% less. The comptroller’s report recommends, in part, implementing a written policy for approved brands and procuring food competitively. Reining in the budget will be one of the top priorities faced by new schools chancellor David Banks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx Mother Of Student With Autism Says It’s Time New York City Move Forward With GPS School Bus Tracking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’ve heard of many children struggling to catch up after they lost time in the classroom during the pandemic. But now, one Bronx mom says her son, who has special needs, is facing yet another hurdle. His school bus is chronically late and she told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner the solution is something the city promised to do years ago. Silvia Guerrero tracks her son, Aaden Acevedo, who is on the autism spectrum. Every day he is supposed to be picked up in the Allerton section of the of the borough at around 6:55 a.m. and arrive at his East...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

MTA Redeveloping Jamaica Bus Depot For Zero-Emissions Bus Fleet

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA plans to redevelop the Jamaica Bus Depot in Queens to fully support an all zero-emissions fleet. It will have up to 60 electric buses when it’s expected to open in summer of 2026. Currently, the MTA operators 15 all-electric buses and plans to purchase 500 more. The all-electric buses are equipped with a battery on the roof and provide a quieter ride without exhaust emissions.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

New Jersey Residents Encouraged To Get Their Booster Shots On ‘Boost NJ Day’

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Garden State held “Boost NJ Day” on Wednesday in an effort to get more people vaccinated as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Maritza Beniquez, a nurse from University Hospital in Newark, was the first person vaccinated in New Jersey a year ago. “My major goal to get vaccinated was that I didn’t want to be afraid anymore and didn’t want to get sick,” Beniquez told CBS2’s Meg Baker. Beniquez was with Gov. Phil Murphy to celebrate that milestone and remind people it’s time to get a booster shot. “Do not think of it as a bonus. It’s a necessity. The...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Ride-Shares Versus Taxis In New York City, Which Has Better Prices? CBS2 Puts Both To The Test

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When ride-shares hit the streets years ago, they promised more affordable, equitable trips. But now, as demand for rides is surging, CBS2 wanted to check in on the most cost-effective ways to get around. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon put cabs and ride-shares to a test on Tuesday. Driving through the streets of Manhattan can be hectic and expensive. As the miles pile up, so do the prices. That’s why when deciding whether to take a cab or use a ride-share to get around, taking the cheapest option is tempting. “I think ride-sharing is cheaper. Just from experience,” Linda Mirenda said. “I would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Incoming Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman Says He Will Not Enforce State Mask Mandate

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul passionately defended her new mask mandate on Tuesday, saying she is trying keep New Yorkers alive during a dramatic surge in holiday COVID-19 cases, while at the same time protecting the fragile health of the state economy. And she has a warning for elected officials critical of the mandate — voters will hold you accountable, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul has received a lot of push-back from county executives, some in office, some newly elected, most Republicans, who have said they will not enforce her business mandate that requires masks unless entrance is limited to only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy