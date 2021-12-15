ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

New airport hotel aims to meet Gallatin County tourism needs

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3ujg_0dO2OIMr00

As tourism increases in Gallatin County, the need for hotels continues to go up and now a new development just south of the airport looks to fulfill that need.

A new 4 story, 120-room hotel is now under construction just south of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

“This type hotel is geared towards a healthy lifestyle,” said CEO of ERES Companies Mike Elliott.

The hotel which is set to open in late 2022 comes at a time with increasing tourism to Gallatin County and the surrounding area.

“I do fly a lot and going in and out of the airport every week it was very clear to me the need for an airport hotel,” Elliott said.

The hotel will become one of the closest hotels of its kind to the airport located just about a mile away on Airport Road; other hotels on Jackrabbit Lane sit about a mile and a half from the airport.

“Bozeman and Belgrade have done extremely well over the last couple of years; in fact, COVID has driven the demand even higher, so that's why we have seen more supply coming into the market,” says Elliott.

Being Montana’s busiest airport bringing in more than 1.5 million passengers it has already shattered its traffic record from 2019. Elliot who lives in Bozeman says he understands the need for balance with development and tourism.

“Understand that this is our market and hopefully we are doing something to benefit everybody that is local but also still develop something that people will fly to internationally,” says Ellliot.

The hotel is a part of the Yellowstone Plaza Development at the interchange of I-90 and Airway Blvd.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallatin County, MT
Lifestyle
Gallatin County, MT
Government
Bozeman, MT
Government
Bozeman, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
County
Gallatin County, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Eres#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KBZK News

Silver Bow Creek restoration group funding for design to restore first mile of creek

BUTTE - The first mile of Silver Bow Creek leaves much to be desired, but it now has some financial backing that could turn this long-dead creek into a healthy body of water. “It was here before mining came and smelting and all that stuff, but it was a mile of creek right through the heart of Butte and we’re trying to get that re-established,” said Northey Tretheway of the Restore Our Creek Coalition.
BUTTE, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy