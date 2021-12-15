New airport hotel aims to meet Gallatin County tourism needs

As tourism increases in Gallatin County, the need for hotels continues to go up and now a new development just south of the airport looks to fulfill that need.

A new 4 story, 120-room hotel is now under construction just south of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

“This type hotel is geared towards a healthy lifestyle,” said CEO of ERES Companies Mike Elliott.

The hotel which is set to open in late 2022 comes at a time with increasing tourism to Gallatin County and the surrounding area.

“I do fly a lot and going in and out of the airport every week it was very clear to me the need for an airport hotel,” Elliott said.

The hotel will become one of the closest hotels of its kind to the airport located just about a mile away on Airport Road; other hotels on Jackrabbit Lane sit about a mile and a half from the airport.

“Bozeman and Belgrade have done extremely well over the last couple of years; in fact, COVID has driven the demand even higher, so that's why we have seen more supply coming into the market,” says Elliott.

Being Montana’s busiest airport bringing in more than 1.5 million passengers it has already shattered its traffic record from 2019. Elliot who lives in Bozeman says he understands the need for balance with development and tourism.

“Understand that this is our market and hopefully we are doing something to benefit everybody that is local but also still develop something that people will fly to internationally,” says Ellliot.

The hotel is a part of the Yellowstone Plaza Development at the interchange of I-90 and Airway Blvd.