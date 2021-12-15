ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Tree Destroys Englewood Home During Severe Wind Storm

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A home is virtually destroyed after a massive tree fell onto it in Englewood. Englewood police responded to the home on Sherman Street south of Quincy Avenue on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFwoO_0dO2NtYB00

(credit: Englewood Police)

Severe wind snapped the large tree in what appears to be the front yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFAOJ_0dO2NtYB00

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 spoke with the homeowner who is a teacher in Denver. They say they weren’t home at the time, but their dog was inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UDmA_0dO2NtYB00

(credit: Englewood Police)

The dog is apparently okay.

