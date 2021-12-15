Massive Tree Destroys Englewood Home During Severe Wind Storm

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A home is virtually destroyed after a massive tree fell onto it in Englewood. Englewood police responded to the home on Sherman Street south of Quincy Avenue on Wednesday.

Severe wind snapped the large tree in what appears to be the front yard.

CBS4 spoke with the homeowner who is a teacher in Denver. They say they weren’t home at the time, but their dog was inside.

The dog is apparently okay.