ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Video: Pack of Wolves Chases Huge Elk Herd and Takes Down Cow Elk

By Sage Marshall
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFChJ_0dO2Myvb00

If anyone tells you that wolves aren’t capable big-game hunters, show them this video. Wildlife adventure tourism agency Yellowstone Wolf Tracker posted the footage of Yellowstone National Park’s Junction Butte wolf pack hunting elk. The wolves sprint after a large herd of what looks like at least 50 elk. They chase the herd down a sloping hillside before one wolf separates a cow elk from the protection of the herd. The rest of the pack spots the singled-out elk and converges on it. They seem to make quick work of the elk right as the video ends.

“[It’s] the circle of life,” writes Yellowstone Wolf Tracker in a Facebook post. “At the beginning of December, we were fortunate enough to witness the Junction Butte pack successfully complete a hunt in the Northern Range of Yellowstone. Only 10 percent of the time are wolves successful in their hunts, so to be able to see the entire sequence unfold was incredibly special.”

The video was recorded by Yellowstone Wolf Tracker guide Michael Sypniewski from about a mile away through a spotting scope, according to For The Win Outdoors. The Junction Butte Pack is one of Yellowstone National Park’s most well-known—and largest—wolf packs. In 2019, a video of the Junction Butte Pack surrounding a grizzly bear and trying to push it off of its kill went viral. (The wolves were ultimately unsuccessful).

The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is home to approximately 30,000–40,000 elk and over 500 wolves, according to the National Park Service. As of January 2021, approximately 123 wolves and nine wolf packs lived inside of the park itself. Ninety percent of a wolf’s winter diet is composed of elk. In the summer months, the predators typically diversify their diet to include a greater proportion of small mammals and deer.

Comments / 6

Related
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains

Talk about a wild moment caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Joe Subolefsky recently captured an insane shot of a rutting bull elk goring a cow elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in the Cataloochee Valley of North Carolina. According to his account in OutdoorLife, Subolefsky had been taking a few pictures early on a foggy morning this past October, when he witnessed one of the craziest scenes he’s ever seen in the field. In the midst of the rut, […] The post Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Cow#The Herd#Yellowstone Wolf Tracker#The Junction Butte Pack#The National Park Service#Wolf
The Independent

‘Are they supposed to get this big’: Abnormally large black bear spotted on nature trail cam

A black bear in Minnesota has garnered attention on social media for its abnormal size and weight, with a nature trail cam capturing the animal walking with its stomach almost hitting the ground with each step. The bear was caught on film just south of the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota on 7 October, Fox 9 reported. The Voyageurs Wolf Project installed the camera in the park running along the border between the US and Canada.“This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area!” the Facebook account for the project posted along with the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
pagosadailypost.com

Crisis Among Wild Horses at Mesa Verde

Marvel bolted from the shade of towering golden crowned cottonwoods, his coat a metallic pearl, fingers of light lacing his mane bleached pumpkin. The two-year-old stallion stood blinking his blue eyes in shock not only at the bright morning sun on Halloween eve but also at the peering human ‘predators’ lining the round pen against the backdrop of the salmon-colored sandstone of Canyons of the Ancients along McElmo Creek.
ANIMALS
Inverse

A 14,000-year-old organism is being literally eaten alive by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western U.S. on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Grizzly fatal: Bear likely defending carcass before attack

Investigation of a fatal grizzly mauling last spring near West Yellowstone didn’t yield many new insights, but did come with a strong warning. “Human use in grizzly bear habitat is increasing, bear numbers are increasing and distribution is increasing, and more people are encountering grizzlies,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grizzly recovery coordinator Hilary Cooley told the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee this week.
ANIMALS
eastidahonews.com

Large bull elk killed and left to waste in northern Idaho

PLUMMER – Idaho Fish and Game has received information about a 6×6 bull elk that was shot with a firearm and left to waste near Heyburn State Park in the Panhandle Region. Fish and Game is requesting the public to report any information about the incident. The investigating officer estimated...
IDAHO STATE
WDIO-TV

Looking for wolves, catching a bear

Video of a very rotund bear here in the Northland got a lot attention on social media this week. Views popped up from all over the world. The video was taken by one of more than 200 trail cameras set up by the Voyageurs Wolf Project. But the cameras are actually set up not for bears necessarily, but primarily to study wolves.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Kansas Hunter Tags Phantom 200-Inch Buck on the Family Property

Before daylight on a cold Dec. 6 morning, Lyndzee Rhine, 29, settled into a stand overlooking a draw on a 160-acre tract of hunting land in north-central Kansas. Rhine is the Outdoor Skills and Recruitment Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and she’s had plenty of deer hunting experience. But she’s never encountered a buck quite like the one she was about to see.
ANIMALS
deeranddeerhunting.com

Video: Bowhunter Films Giant Gator in the Woods

You never know what might walk past your stand while hunting. What bowhunter Mike Dupree saw one November day in Georgia was not the deer he was hoping for, but his experience made for quite the hair-raising story. According to Georgia Outdoor News, Dupree was hunting a corporate tract of...
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Ohio Hunter Takes 260-inch Whitetail Worthy of Warrior Status

Carson Putnam's heavy set non-typical is a buck he had to earn. Carson Putnam comes from a family of serious whitetail hunters. Carson, his father Brad, his mother and two sisters, hunt together as a family each fall. They live in Ohio, where whitetails can get big, really big!. At...
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
159
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy