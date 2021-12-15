ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Elon Musk and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Twitter fight over taxes

Ashe County's Newspaper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Tesla CEO Elon...

www.ashepostandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joy Reid accuses Elon Musk of 'misappropriating Black vernacular for misogynistic purposes'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has blasted Elon Musk for what she described as “misappropriating black vernacular” language in a critical tweet aimed at Senator Elizabeth Warren. The Telsa and Space X chief was responding to comments made by Ms Warren earlier this week, who suggested that Mr Musk didn't deserve his selection as Time’s person of the year, as he hadn't paid enough taxes in 2021. The executive has gained something of a reputation for hitting back at critics, and in typical fashion, he lashed out at the Massachusetts lawmaker in a now-viral post. Please don’t call the manager...
CELEBRITIES
@JohnLocke

Does Elizabeth Warren Want to Destroy the Supreme Court?

Charles Cooke of National Review Online highlights provocative statements from a leading left-wing U.S. senator. In the Boston Globe, Elizabeth Warren writes that she now supports destroying the Supreme Court:. “To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats.”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Rana Foroohar
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
Fox News

Elizabeth Warren's transformation to pure politician is complete. She's ready to run in 2024

This week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren finally buried her former persona as a law professor. In a transition that began in 2011, Warren has struggled with the demands of politics that often pit her against core legal principles. Warren’s final measure of devotion to politics came in her Boston Globe op-ed where she called for the Supreme Court to be packed with a liberal majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
Benzinga

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls Senator Warren A 'Karen,' Says She Reminds Him Of His Childhood Friend's 'Angry Mom'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday fired a battery of tweets in response to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) calling him a “freeloader.”. What Happened: Warren on Monday in a Twitter post commented on the “rigged tax code” and why it needs to be changed so that "The Person of the Year...actually pay taxes” and stop “freeloading off” everyone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasts 'brazenness' of lawmakers who flouted a federal law meant to stop congressional insider trading

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out the "brazenness" of lawmakers who flouted a federal disclosure law. An Insider investigation found that dozens of members of Congress violated the STOCK Act. The "Conflicted Congress" project found members of Congress trading stocks in industries they've criticized. Sen. Elizabeth Warren denounced the "brazenness" of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Is DeFi Dangerous? Elizabeth Warren Thinks So

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has said decentralized finance (DeFi) is dangerous and that in this ecosystem "someone can’t even tell if they’re dealing with a terrorist.”. What Happened: Warren questioned Professor Hilary J. Allen of the American University Washington College of Law on whether a stablecoin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Elizabeth Warren leads criticism of Time for making ‘freeloader’ Elon Musk person of the year

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wasn’t impressed that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was named Time magazine’s person of the year.The world’s wealthiest man, who recently surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of around $300bn (£227bn) is anti-tax. Ms Warren and other lawmakers believe he doesn’t pay his fair share.“Let’s change the rigged tax code so the Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Ms Warren said on Twitter.Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Why Senator Elizabeth Warren hates Hertz

HTZ HERTZ GLOBAL 26.02 -0.57 -2.14%. According to Hertz, the share repurchase program will allow for "ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage." However, the Massachusetts senator argues that the stock buyback program "weakens capital reserves as the country faces a new scare from...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy