Elon Musk and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Twitter fight over taxes

Senator Elizabeth Warren called for Congress to add at least four seats to the Supreme Court in an op-ed published in The Boston Globe on Thursday. The Massachusetts Democrat, who was previously a professor at Harvard Law School, said the Supreme Court’s hinting that it could overturn Roe v Wade and therefore severely restrict abortion rights spurred her into supporting expanding the court.“I don’t come to this conclusion lightly or because I disagree with a particular decision; I come to this conclusion because I believe the current court threatens the democratic foundations of our nation,” Sen Warren wrote. Sen...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO