Holy Grail BCJ Podcast 309 Denbrock And Tressel

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its way to Ohio State where Kirk Herbstreit must have been feeling like home. Herbstreit played his college football for the Buckeyes, but there’s another reason Ohio State is important to him. The longtime ESPN college football analyst is married to Allison Herbstreit....
On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
Tony Dungy is not that interested in a potential opportunity to come down to Florida and coach the beleaguered Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, especially following the team’s dismissal of Urban Meyer. When asked on Twitter whether he’d accept a head-coaching gig for the Jaguars in the event he got an...
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If the Jaguars are going to turn things around and start winning games and competing for the playoffs, the drama that has engulfed the franchise has to stop. That's coming from the most important person on the roster: quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "You're always going to have some...
NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
On Thursday night the football world flicked on their TVs for one of the best games of the weekend. The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West showdown. The winner of tonight’s game takes over the lead in the division with just a few more games to play.
Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
The four 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists have been revealed, and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is on the list. Hutchinson is in pretty rare company considering he is only the 14th defensive player to make the top five of the Heisman voting in the last 50 years. There has only ever been one defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy, and it just so happens he was a Wolverine as well. Charles Woodson won the Heisman Trophy in 1997, and for now, he is the only defensive player to win, but Hutchinson hopes to change all that.
Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the college football world Wednesday when it landed Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Hunter was committed to Florida State, the alma mater of Sanders. Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who has been in commercials with Sanders, was...
Nebraska hosted Iowa when Southside’s Richard Torres visited Memorial Stadium for the first time last month. Torres, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback, loved the atmosphere and couldn’t wait to be a part of it. Torres took the first step in making that happen Wednesday when he signed a national...
JOHNSTON CITY -- Johnston City's Austin Brown made it official Wednesday afternoon, signing a national letter of intent to play football for the University of Wisconsin next fall. About two dozen family, friends and teammates were there for the signing. Brown, whose college offers included Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, Boston...
The NFL is moving the kickoff time of Week 17’s matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. In order to give the two division leaders a better TV viewing spot, the game, previously scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now begin at 4:25 p.m. ET. Televised on Fox,...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
Bo Nix could be one of the top transfer portal options after leaving Auburn. He’s garnering plenty of interest — including from a certain SEC West team. Nix, during an appearance on The Next Round, confirmed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has reached out since he entered the portal. He didn’t mention any other coaches, but said Kiffin reached out as he prepares his team for the Sugar Bowl.
Less than one year after going through a head coaching search, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now set for another one. Much like the first search, an early favorite has quickly emerged. But this one has prior NFL experience. According to the SportsLine sports book, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug...
