North Texas Mom Delivers Child On Her Birthday, Again!

Happy birthday to you and you and you.

A North Texas mother and her two children were all born on the same date at the same hospital, years apart.

Ashlyn Macaluso, delivered both of her children on her birthday, Dec. 14, five years apart at Medical City Plano.

Big sister Adriana was born December 14, 2016.

Baby brother Nace joined the family’s “Lucky 14 Birthday Club,” arriving Tuesday at 4:26 p.m. and weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Mother Ashlyn was also born in the same hospital on December 14, 1995.

“I really don’t know how it happened,” said Ashlyn. “But when I found out his due date was on December 19, I had a feeling that this would happen!”

“Crazy thing is that Ashley’s mother and father’s birthdays are also on the 14th of different months,” laughs father Tanner. “This is a happy date for our family.”