SMILE Community Action holds Christmas Without Walls event

 2 days ago
SMILE Community Action Agency is doing what it can to help out Acadiana nonprofits during the holidays.

The agency is partnering with Rosie's Angels to give what it can to those in need - that includes treats, hot cocoa, and more. The organizations held an event Wednesday called Christmas Without Walls.

Organizers say the event was started in 2014. They hope to do as much as possible to help others.

"There are those among us in our community that are not as fortunate. Christmas Without Walls is an opportunity for us to bring our community resources, our community partners, other stake holders that are providing services to people throughout the Acadiana area, particularly Lafayettem and to pool those resources so that we can make a greater impact in the lives of those people that are most valuable," explained Craig A. Mathews, CEO of SMILE.

