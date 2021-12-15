ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC moves to stop new buildings from using natural gas

By JENNIFER PELTZ
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rksgM_0dO2Kq5300
Natural Gas New York Climate activists from the #GasFreeNYC coalition and elected officials rally in City Hall Park on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in New York. New York City lawmakers are poised to decide whether to prohibit most new buildings from using natural gas, a move that would make the nation's most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked around the country. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) (Brittainy Newman)

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York City is poised to bar most new buildings from using natural gas within a few years, after lawmakers voted Wednesday to make the United States' most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked elsewhere.

If Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio signs the measure, as expected, most construction projects submitted for approval after 2027 would have to use something other than gas or oil — such as electricity — for heating, hot water and cooking. Some smaller buildings would have to comply as early as 2024.

Hospitals, commercial kitchens and some other facilities would be exempt.

Supporters say it's a substantial and necessary move to combat global warming. Heating, cooling and powering buildings accounts for nearly 70% of the city's emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases.

New buildings' stoves and furnaces would use electricity generated partly from burning natural gas and other fossil fuels, but backers say the change still would keep millions of tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over time. They argue it would boost momentum ahead of a statewide requirement to use 70% renewable energy by 2030, up from about 30% now.

“This is a huge, huge step forward," said Alex Beauchamp of Food & Water Watch, an environmental group. He called the legislation “a real game-changer on the national scene."

Berkeley, California, debuted the idea of banning gas hookups for new buildings in 2019. The measure faces an ongoing court challenge from a restaurant association, but San Francisco, Seattle and a few dozen other U.S. cities — mainly in California — have followed suit.

It’s too early to gauge the impact, said Amy Rider of the Building Decarbonization Coalition, which advocates for such laws.

The town of Brookline, Massachusetts, has passed one twice. It was retooled and reapproved this summer after the state attorney general blocked the first version, saying it intruded on state authority. The AG hasn't taken action against the new effort to date.

At the same time, states including Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas have barred cities from enacting such laws, saying that consumers should have their choice of energy sources. In Texas, the effort began before, but gained all the more steam after, a February storm spawned massive power outages that left many households shivering without electricity, heat or drinkable water for days.

In New York, shifts toward electric vehicles, furnaces and appliances are “expected to create long-term upward pressure” on electricity use, according to the New York Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electricity supply.

The organization said in a recent report that it's still studying how those trends will affect the power system, but it forecasts that electricity demand in winter could surpass summer peaks by about 2040.

The state envisions big increases in wind and solar power, among other approaches to meet its renewable energy targets and growing demand. Some projects are in the works.

Still, some building interests worried at a City Council hearing last month that banning new natural gas hookups could strain the electrical grid. It already struggles during heat waves in the city, sometimes resulting in sizeable neighborhood outages.

James Whelan, who runs a landlords’ lobbying group called the Real Estate Board of New York, said Wednesday that it gets the importance of moving away from fossil fuels, but “these policies must be implemented in a way that ensures that New Yorkers have reliable, affordable, carbon-free electricity.”

Real estate groups also pressed to push back the deadlines for nixing gas, saying that alternative technologies — such as electric heat pumps that transfer heat between indoors and outdoors — need more time to develop, particularly for skyscrapers.

Utilities, meanwhile, have sounded economic alarms, while saying they support and are working on greening the energy supply.

“We have real concerns that, as envisioned, these (proposals) may result in increased energy costs for customers,” Bryan Grimaldi, a vice president of power provider National Grid, told council members last month. Con Edison, which serves much of the city, encouraged them to help poorer renters with what it characterized as increased costs of electric heating.

Both utilities greeted Wednesday's vote with measured statements, with Con Ed saying that a “clear-cut path toward electrification of most new buildings is a sensible and necessary step.”

Environmental groups say electric doesn't necessarily mean more expensive. In fact, they say it's just the opposite in some new, energy-efficient buildings. They also note that natural gas prices fluctuate, having risen notably this year before recently dropping somewhat.

Considering that residents have been told to forgo plastic bags and straws and take other steps to preserve the planet, it’s time for legislators to look beyond individual behavior to building emissions, Council Member Alicka Ampry-Samuel told her colleagues Wednesday before they approved her legislation by a 40-7 vote, with one abstention.

The Democrat, who represents an overwhelmingly Black Brooklyn district, has said the legislation also aims to fight air pollution, particularly on behalf of communities of color. Researchers have found that non-white people are exposed to more air pollution than whites across the country.

___

Associated Press writers Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, California, and David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

California pot companies warn of impending industry collapse

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Leading California cannabis companies warned Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday that the state’s legal industry was on the verge of collapse and needed immediate tax cuts and a rapid expansion of retail outlets to steady the shaky marketplace. The letter signed by...
WPXI Pittsburgh

California jobless rate below 7%; 1st time since March 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Hiring in California slowed significantly in November even as the state's unemployment rate dipped below 7% for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to new data released Friday. Even though California’s unemployment rate fell to 6.9%...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Labor board certifies first union at a US Starbucks store

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board confirmed a vote Friday to form a union at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, meaning the coffee retailer, for the first time, will have to bargain with organized labor at a company-owned U.S. store. “We don't want to...
WPXI Pittsburgh

LA, San Francisco Bay Area lost residents during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area both lost population during the pandemic, according to new data released Friday as the nation's most populous state posted just its second year-over-year decline in history. California estimates its population twice per year. The first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Industry
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
New York City, NY
Business
State
Oklahoma State
New York City, NY
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Away we go: Delta to charter U.S. Olympians to Beijing

ATLANTA — (AP) — The U.S. Olympic team's airline partner will charter a flight from Los Angeles to Beijing to bring about half the American athletes to the Winter Olympics. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said Friday that the federation had reached a deal with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
WPXI Pittsburgh

Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees

SEATTLE — (AP) — Aerospace giant Boeing said Friday it's suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees. The Seattle Times reports the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rare Rocky Mountain insects will need snowfields to survive

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Federal wildlife officials say two species of rare insects in the Rocky Mountains will need several thousand acres of glaciers and snowfields if they are to survive a warming world that's threatening them with extinction. The western glacier stonefly and the meltwater lednian...
WPXI Pittsburgh

USOPC stays neutral on China, pushes Salt Lake City

Instead of staking out a hard-line position on the conflicts inherent in sending Olympic athletes to China, the leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee turned questions about the issues in the host country into a marketing pitch of sorts for America's own aspirations. “The best thing we can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Renewable Energy#Electric Heating#Ap#Democratic#Food Water Watch
WPXI Pittsburgh

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe. Though the...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews may have found 1887 time capsule in Lee statue base

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Crews working to remove the pedestal where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee towered over Richmond for more than a century believe they've found a time capsule that was buried there in 1887. The massive bronze equestrian statue of Lee, erected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania exempts canceled student loans from taxes

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania will no longer impose state income taxes on public sector workers and nurses who receive student loan forgiveness from two major programs. The Wolf administration made the change on Friday. It impacts the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which provides debt relief to teachers, social...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fearing omicron variant, holiday revelers curb celebrations

LONDON — (AP) — Christmas revelers across Europe are lying low, and U.S. officials are intensifying calls for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant, which threatens to wipe out a second holiday season that many hoped would bail out pandemic-battered industries.
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
66K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy