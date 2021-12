The NFL is seeing unprecedented numbers of players testing positive for COVID-19, and it believes that a lot of them are due to the latest variant, Omicron. Most of the players testing positive have been vaccinated and are asymptomatic. The problem is that these players were continuing to test positive, and not allowed to return under the NFL’s policy. A vaccinated player could return to their team after two negative tests 24 hours apart, or after the 10 day isolation period that unvaccinated players have to go through. The Washington Football Team has had 22 players placed on the Reserve COVID-19 list over the last 8 days with only one(CB Darryl Roberts) being cleared.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO