Opinion: Congress should keep fighting to support immigration reform in spending plan

By Jerry Gonzalez
Georgia Recorder
 2 days ago
It’s an important time of year, as our congressional leaders work to pass a budget that will build back our nation’s economy and workforce following the devastating effects of COVID-19.

The power lies with Congress to determine funding priorities for the upcoming year through the budget reconciliation process that will ensure we remain competitive and recover. As the Senate considers the House-passed bill known as the Build Back Better Act , I encourage Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to ensure that the final package will support local jobs while making sure that opportunities to improve Georgians’ quality of life are accessible to everyone, especially immigrants who live, work, and go to school in this great state but are stuck in legal limbo due to decades of congressional inaction on immigration reform.

The House-passed Build Back Better Act includes necessary provisions that will transform the lives of about 7 million undocumented immigrants, all of whom have lived, worked, and contributed to our nation for an average of 20 years . By focusing on keeping families across the country together, the current plan would allow for those eligible to apply for long-term work permits as well as deportation protections. It would also help keep all our families and communities safe by expanding access to life-saving health care and would allow for those who have been separated from their loved ones to travel abroad to see their family.

If signed into law, this would be a victory for immigrants and the economy, and would provide immigration relief to the largest population in history.

While it is imperative to pass immigration relief now, leaders in Congress should use it as a stepping stone for passing citizenship for all. After all, an overwhelming majority of voters see the clear benefits of immigration by supporting a pathway to citizenship as part of immigration reform and without a permanent, long-term legislative solution for all, our communities, labor forces, and economies will continue to be saddled with the costs.

Today, Georgia is home to more than 352,000 undocumented immigrants. Despite nine years of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program changing the lives of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who came to the U.S. as young children by offering eligible individuals temporary work and study auhorizations, recipients are facing potential consequences after a federal judge in Texas decided to move forward with terminating the program. This could impact an estimated 21,000 DACA recipients in Georgia and prevent thousands of other Dreamers who came to the U.S. as children from one day applying to receive temporary deportation protections under the program.

In addition to Dreamers, 20,000 Temporary Protected Status holders and 180,000 essential immigrant workers in Georgia – such as farmhands and health care employees – could contribute fully to society through earned legal status, which is especially important as we work to rebuild from COVID-19. Further, if these undocumented immigrants are able to become U.S. citizens, Georgia’s economy could see a $4 billion increase. All the more reason why Congress must prioritize a pathway to citizenship for all.

Outside of their proven contributions, our nation’s leaders have a moral obligation to establish a civil and just immigration system that encourages family unity and individual success. The current practice of family separation and arbitrary limitations put on immigrants through temporary status initiatives without any hope to obtain earned legal status does not reflect the values of the United States.

Congress should do what is right and pass immigration relief as part of Build Back Better Act now while leaving no stone unturned to establish a fair and just foundation that increases opportunities for all to succeed, especially the immigrant community that is an economic multiplier. Today, nearly one in ten Georgian is an immigrant, filling our workforce and society with diversity and international talent. Across the Peach State, more than 1 million Georgia immigrants pay billions a year in taxes and are employed in key industries such as construction, hospitality, and agriculture.

I thank our Georgia leaders, including Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, a Suwannee Democrat, and Rep. Lucy McBath, a Marietta Democrat, for supporting this bill through the House and encourage all of our representatives in Congress to continue exploring all avenues to provide undocumented immigrants with a pathway to earned legal status, both through the Build Back Better Act and individual legislation. Now is the time for real leadership to get transformative immigration relief across the finish line. It’s the right thing to do for Georgia and for the future of our country.

Rivian's $5B EV manufacturing plant set to start in east Georgia by spring 2022

Shane Short doesn't own an electric vehicle. Yet. "I'm probably going to be driving an electric truck in about two years," said Short, an official with the local joint development authority that just helped land one of the biggest economic development projects in Georgia history. Two years is about how long it's expected to take […]
Biden's big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […]
Coastal spaceport plan hits turbulence on eve of federal license announcement

Several days before the Federal Aviation Administration is scheduled to announce whether it will grant a controversial plan to launch rockets a license, a Camden County judge is expected to rule Friday whether he will issue a restraining order temporarily blocking the purchase of the property for Spaceport Camden. A temporary restraining order hearing was […]
The Free Press - TFP

Senate Parliamentarian Blocks Immigration Reform From Democrats' Spending Bill For Third Time

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough rejected another Democratic effort to include immigration reform in President Joe Biden's spending bill. MacDonough's ruling, which came late Thursday, is Democrats' latest setback in their bid to overhaul the nation's immigration system via the reconciliation bill. She rejected two bids earlier this year to include a pathway to citizenship in the package, ruling that the provisions did not meet the criteria to be included in the filibuster-proof legislation.
State
Texas State
americasvoice.org

Labor Leader in Virginia and Business Leader in Ohio Make Case for Immigration Reform

Washington, DC – Virginia labor leader Jaime Contreras and Ohio business leader Steve Stivers are both calling on Congress to include immigration in the Build Back Better Agenda. Both argue that immigrant workers are crucial to helping mitigate the current worker shortage in America. Both address the role immigrants and immigration can play in helping their respective battleground states recover from the COVID crisis.
Ibj.com

Alfonso Vidal: Our economy, families, need Congress to pass immigration reform

As a young man in my native Venezuela, I was kidnapped by Colombian guerrillas and held for two weeks. Shortly after that, I left the country due to continuing threats. I was blessed to settle in Evansville, where I felt accepted and welcomed right away. I was able to finish my degree in mechanical engineering, start a family and build a business—but many immigrants have not been afforded the benefits of legal status as I was.
coloradonewsline.com

Rep. Neguse calls on Senate to keep immigration policy in social spending bill

The massive social spending and climate bill that passed the U.S. House last month included some significant immigration reform provisions, though progressive Democrats were disappointed that it didn't provide for a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, as they'd originally hoped. While it wouldn't allow undocumented people to...
Raphael Warnock
Lucy Mcbath
Carolyn Bourdeaux
leedaily.com

Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

The Elderly People Association (i.e. Senior citizens league) one of the biggest as well as leading independent elderly people civil rights associations, presently boasts more than a billion signs on a petition calling for such an immediate fourteen hundred dollars stimulus cheque to deal with extraordinary rising prices.
MSNBC

RNC spending on Trump's legal bills starts to look even worse

Just eight months into Donald Trump's term, the public learned that the Republican National Committee was helping pay the then-president's legal bills as part of the investigation into the Russia scandal. As Rachel noted on the show at the time, no other American president had ever used donor money this way.
MSNBC

The Supreme Court question McConnell doesn't want to talk about

It's difficult to say with confidence which party will have a majority in the next Congress — a lot will happen between now and November 2022 — but it's not too early to consider what Republicans would do with a Senate majority. On the contrary, it's the sort of thing voters ought to consider before casting their ballots.
