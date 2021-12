Salford Red Devils’ halfback Brodie Croft had opportunities to join other NRL sides. When asked if he had opportunities to join rivals of the Brisbane Broncos in the Australian competition, Croft was coy but revealed that ‘there was a bit of everything going on’ and that he wanted ‘clarity’ – something which Salford could provide him, with the Red Devils reporting at the time of his capture that they head beaten other clubs to his signature.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO