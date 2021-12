Since Richard Agar took charge of the Rhinos mid-way through the 2019 season, their attack has had a number of stages of development. Their attacking style greatly changed from the end of 2019 to the start of 2020 with Leeds adopting a much more structured approach which would go on to benefit Richie Myler’s shift to fullback. One of the best attacking sides in the competition in the first half of that season, Leeds secured the Challenge Cup in October of that year.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO