Klas Bergling, the father of the late DJ Avicii, has opened up about the musician’s death.Swedish electronic dance music DJ Avicii – real name Tim Bergling – died in 2018 in Oman aged 28.“It’s obvious there were things I didn’t see,” Bergling told The Sunday Times.In the interview Bergling highlights the importance of using the word suicide. “I think you should call things what they are,” he said.Speaking about the circumstances surrounding his son’s death, Bergling recalled receiving a phone call from someone who had been on holiday with Avicii in Oman. They had called to stay they were...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO