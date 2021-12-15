ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strategic Digital Sales Account Executive – 502

By Kevin McClary
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 2 days ago

JOB TITLE: Strategic Digital Sales Account Executive. WWAY-TV, a subsidiary of Morris Network is seeking a Strategic Digital Sales Account Executive who can take us to the next level. The AE will primarily be focused on cultivating new business by recommending sales solutions that produce measurable results. The AE will have...

www.wwaytv3.com

