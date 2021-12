PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Ferris wheel at the edge of the Ohio River is part of a development plan before the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Thursday. The project would change the landscape of what some think is an underutilized riverfront. The URA is expected to give preliminary approval to a redevelopment project that would breathe life into a part of Pittsburgh torn apart by urban renewal decades ago. The project is called the Esplanade, a vision of Lucas Piatt, the CEO at Millcraft Investments. The area was once called Chateau, a neighborhood along the Ohio River that the construction of an elevated Ohio River...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO