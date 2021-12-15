Pete Carroll doesn’t get the mayo joke for Bobby Wagner, praises Seahawks, Washington for handling COVID-19

All season long, Bobby Wagner has used the beginning of his weekly press conferences to talk about a topic important to him. Over the course of the past few months, the Seahawks' All-Pro linebacker has covered everything from appreciating "the brilliance of women," to recommending books that have inspired him, to encouraging people to take part in random acts of kindness during the holidays—and setting an example by donating meals and Halloween costumes—to the importance of teaching students more about financial literacy, to giving plugs to local businesses he wants to support.

