New Covid restrictions are not inevitable for Northern Ireland in January, Robin Swann has said.The Health Minister said there are concerns about the Omicron variant, but until further information is available people should continue to do the things that are known to combat the virus.He made his comments after First Minister Paul Givan said there were no plans to change Covid regulations in Northern Ireland over the Christmas period.Concerns have risen about the rapid rate at which the Omicron variant is spreading in parts of Great Britain where case numbers are doubling every two to three days.Stormont Executive ministers...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO