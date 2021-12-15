Two local companies win at Best Ottawa Business awards

As each day passes, panic seems to be spreading about what the Omicron variant is going to mean. The head of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory table has cautioned against “wishful thinking” that Omicron truly causes milder illness, Atlantic Canada has tightened restrictions to stop the variant’s spread and modellers in B.C. are predicting Omicron could cause the highest infection rates the province has seen by early January. But the first preliminary, real-word study out of South Africa offers optimism, mixed with prudent caution — yes, Omicron is highly contagious, but South Africa is seeing a flatter trajectory of hospital admissions compared to previous waves, “indicating likely lower severity,” investigators said Tuesday. The insights are preliminary, based only on the first three weeks of the Omicron-driven wave in South Africa, and may change as the wave progresses, they stressed. But here is what they are reporting:

