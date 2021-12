Nyjalik Kelly didn’t want to have to go play on the other side of the country. Kelly said he would have, though, if it meant having Mario Cristobal as his coach. So when Cristobal recently left the University of Oregon to come home to coach the Miami Hurricanes, Kelly said his decision as to where he’d play college football was a “no-brainer.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO