Shawn Crosgrove submitted this photo taken by his son Garrett and note: “Each year my parents and siblings go camping near the Landmark Airport (0U0) in Idaho to help my parents gather firewood from the large stands of dead lodge-pole pine trees. My son and I flew up from South Valley Regional Airport (U42) in Utah to help cut and load fire wood. The airplane is a 1958 Cessna 182A (N4853D) owned by my father Ralph Crosgrove since 1978. The ‘original’ Black & Turquoise on white paint lends itself the this rustic background. This photo was taken at dusk after a quick trip to Cascade to get the motorhome’s DirectTV receiver code updated so we could watch the Boise State University football game. (Just because we’re camping doesn’t mean we’re roughing it.) The airport tie-downs are down a small incline west of the runway next to a camping area surrounded by tall pine. This is a nice backcountry airport to visit directly south of the famous Johnson Creek Airport, minus the grassy meadow runway.”

HOBBIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO