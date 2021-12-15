ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Voters oppose new vaccine mandates to deal with omicron

By Casey Harper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The latest strain of coronavirus has popped up around the...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County Supervisors vote to oppose vaccine mandates

WEST BEND — The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to oppose vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden’s Administration. The first mandate opposed by the resolution orders that employers with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated. Those who fail to do so would face fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The second mandate requires health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid Services (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — CMS) to be vaccinated. Those who fail to do so could lose government funding. The resolution states that the County Board is opposed to the implementation of the mandates, and the board encourages Wisconsin to join federal litigation opposing them.
WEST BEND, WI
Axios

Axios-Ipsos poll: The danger of vaccine mandates

Half of Americans say it should be illegal for companies to deny service or employment to the unvaccinated, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index. Why it matters: This carries real political risk for Democrats as President Biden's mandates on federal workers and large employers meet legal...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wfyi.org

U.S. Senator Braun largely opposes bans on private employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said he doesn’t support government mandates around the COVID-19 vaccine – including efforts to stop companies from requiring it. Braun is currently leading a bipartisan fight in Congress to halt President Joe Biden’s rule that would force companies with at least 100 employees to either get their workers vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
duboiscountyherald.com

Indiana congressmen opposing vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana’s representatives in U.S. Congress continue to disapprove of vaccine mandates. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. has proposed to Congress a repeal of the vaccine mandate on private sector businesses with more than 100 employees. “President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private businesses is not...
INDIANA STATE
Pharos-Tribune

Editorial: Legislature not equipped to oppose vaccine mandates

Information about vaccinations to thwart COVID-19 has progressed in tandem with discoveries of new variants. Keeping up with the science is a daunting task for health officials as recommendations seem to change weekly. Sorting through all of it is a tough task for all Hoosiers but especially for those who...
HEALTH
Fox News

New poll shows 77% of voters concerned about crime

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ELECTIONS
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

(AP) — Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for employers with 100 or […]
HEALTH

