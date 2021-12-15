Across the U.S., Black Americans Breathe in Dirtier Air

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
The unvaccinated are facing a "winter of severe illness and death," President Joe Biden has warned, and hospitals will be overwhelmed, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads rapidly across the U.S.
THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's a phenomenon first identified in India earlier this year: Patients who have or are recovering from COVID-19 who then contract a sometimes deadly fungal infection known as mucormycosis -- also known as "black fungus." Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Throughout the continental United States, people of color are more likely to be exposed to air pollution than white people, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives. Researchers from the University of Washington explored racial and ethnic disparities by comparing air-pollution levels to census data...
A surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. is seriously altering previously promising holiday plans for many Americans. As many people traveled over the weekend, health officials and state leaders issued serious warnings about the coronavirus as the U.S. experienced record new infections. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control...
One week before Christmas, spiking COVID-19 cases are raising concerns about holiday travel. CBS News' Elise Preston has the latest, and CBSN's Lana Zak speaks with Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital and professor at Harvard Medical School, about what travelers should keep in mind this year.
Looking back on 2021, a lot happened. There was the ongoing pandemic, of course, a new president, an attempted coup, Squid Game... and rents everywhere reaching new highs. According to rental marketplace Zumper's 2021 Annual Rent Report, you're not imagining it—rent really is increasing across the board. According to...
Meet 60623, the Chicago zip code containing the North Lawndale and Little Village neighborhoods, one of the country’s biggest frontlines in the battle for environmental justice. Tucked into the city’s Southwest Side, the once-industrial corridor is now a part of the region’s quickly growing warehouse and logistics network. What does...
The Lower 48 states are set to see temperatures far above average for the next two weeks, and low snowpack levels in the Mountain West augur poorly for the region already experiencing widespread drought. Even farther west, however, Hawaii is under a state of emergency as a winter storm dumped...
Air pollution is linked to multiple health conditions, including heart disease, cancer and cognitive decline. These effects vary depending on the source of air pollution. And not everyone is equally exposed to poor air quality. University of Washington researchers investigated disparities in exposure to six major air pollutants in 1990,...
If you have any friends or family flying into the country, there will be new coronavirus restrictions for them. Starting on Monday, anyone flying into the U.S. from a foreign country will be required to show a negative coronavirus test within one day of their flight. The new rule applies...
Across multiple pollution types, in different locations, and across the decades, people of color in the United States suffer worse consequences of air pollution that white people, according to an expansive new study. The research, published today with open access in the Environmental Health Perspectives journal, investigated air pollution exposure...
In Philadelphia today, your zip code determines your life expectancy. Neighborhoods just one mile apart can see average life expectancies that differ by twenty years. And this was before COVID-19. There are a multitude of factors that play into community health: social and economic conditions, the accessibility of healthy products,...
Dec. 17, 2021 -- The recent surge in COVID-19 cases is causing several universities across the country to react, some canceling winter graduation ceremonies while others are requiring all students to receive a booster shot. For instance, the University of Maryland on Thursday announced that it canceled its winter commencement...
The family of an American citizen who's been held hostage along with five other executives from their company, Citgo, told NBC News they were surprised but grateful that a top Biden administration official visited the men in Venezuela. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens spoke to the families...
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a new round of $500 stimulus payment this week. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who financially suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes job loss, reduced hours, funeral...
Meet Miriam Zinter: The Black woman who could pass for white with her fair skin, blonde, wavy hair and blue eyes. Zinter is usually faced with uncomfortable comments from white people who don't realize she's actually Black.
United States president Joe Biden warned the citizens of America that the unvaccinated people might face a “winter of severe illness and death”. Pointing out the emergence of the new omicron variant. He urged that the citizens should get their initial doses or booster shots by this time. “It’s...
Comments / 0