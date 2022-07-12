ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Oculus Quest 2 deals in July 2022

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Oculus Quest 2 deals are very hard to find. Even during major holidays, the best Oculus Quest 2 deals usually bundle a free gift card or accessory. In a few rare occasions you might get $10 or $20 off the headset itself.

Currently, there are no major Oculus Quest 2 discounts, but the headset is in stock and ready to ship. So we're rounding up the best spots to find Oculus Quest 2 stock along with any deals you may be able to get along the way.

Best Oculus Quest 2 deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrXfb_0dO27BcA00

Oculus Quest 2 w/ Gift Card: for $299 @ Amazon
Free $25 gift card! It's not an Oculus Quest 2 deal per se, but Amazon has stock of the Oculus Quest 2. Plus, you get a free $25 gift card with your purchase. In our Oculus Quest 2 review , we called the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date. View Deal

Refurb Oculus Quest 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
Amazon is selling a refurbished Oculus Quest 2 for $249 through its Renewed Premium program. That's a savings of $50 and the biggest dollar-off discount we've seen on a refurbished Oculus. It's been verified by Meta and includes everything the Quest 2 usually comes with, including original packaging and a 1-year warranty. View Deal

Refurb Oculus Quest 2: was $299 now $249 @ eBay
For a limited time, eBay has the refurbished Oculus Quest 2 on sale for $249. That's a savings of $50 and the biggest dollar-off discount we've seen on a refurbished Oculus. It includes a 2-year certified refurbished warranty. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KIOC_0dO27BcA00

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Oculus
$10 off accessory: The Oculus store has had stock of both the 128GB and 256GB models. Plus, when you buy an Oculus Quest 2, you'll get $10 off the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery. After discount, the accessory will cost $99. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers both the 128GB model and 256GB model of the Oculus Quest 2. Currently, only the 128GB model is in stock. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Walmart
The Oculus Quest 2 is our pick for the best VR headset around. It’s a great VR machine that just works and it's now in stock and ready to ship at Walmart. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rJth_0dO27BcA00

Oculus Quest 2 Insignia Stand: for $328 @ Best Buy
For a limited time, Best Buy has the Oculus Quest 2 bundled with the Insignia Stand for Oculus on sale for $328. The Insignia stand lets you display and store your Oculus VR headset and touch controllers.

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Adorama
Adorama currently has both Oculus Quest 2 models in stock, both selling at list price with no special deals. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 deals in the UK

Oculus Quest 2: £399 @ Oculus UK
Get £10 off accessory: The Oculus store has stock of both the 128GB and 256GB models. Plus, when you buy an Oculus Quest 2, you'll get £10 off the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery. After discount, the accessory will cost £99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XINGR_0dO27BcA00

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ Amazon
Amazon UK has the 128GB Oculus Quest 2 in stock. But if you want the 64GB version you'll have to buy through the Amazon Marketplace. The 256GB version isn't available right now. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ Game
Game has the Oculus Quest 2 in stock, both the 64GB and 256GB versions. It's also selling extra peripherals, like the PC link cable and a carry case. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: £399 @ Currys
Currys has the 256GB Oculus Quest 2 listed. But only the 64GB version is in stock. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ Argos
Argos has limited stock of the 64GB Quest 2. However, some locations won't deliver or aren't offering click and collect services. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ John Lewis
John Lewis has stock of both the 64GB and 256GB models. Both versions of the headset are available online right now. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: £398 @ Very
Very has the 256GB model on sale. You can also buy it with the Oculus Link cable. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: £398 @ Scan
Scan has stock of the 256GB Quest 2. However, there doesn't appear to be any hint of the 64GB version on sale. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: Which model to buy?

You can't really go wrong with either Oculu Quest 2 model. In our Oculus Quest 2 review , we concluded that it's the best VR headset you can buy, and praised its slick, intuitive design, faster performance and better resolution than its predecessor. And for $299, it's the cheapest standalone VR headset to offer 6DOF (meaning hand and head tracking in a 3D space). You can even cast your Oculus Quest 2 to a TV if you want.

For casual gamers, the 128GB model should suffice. However, those who want to have a more extensive library of games and apps, may want to spend a little extra for the 256GB model to avoid constantly downloading and reinstalling software. More demanding games take up more space. Unfortunately, you cannot expand headset storage, so choose wisely.

