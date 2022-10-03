Best Meta Quest 2 deals in October 2022

Meta Quest 2 deals are very hard to find. Even during major holidays, the best Meta Quest 2 deals usually bundle a free gift card or accessory. In a few rare occasions you might get $10 or $20 off the headset itself.

Currently, there are no major Meta Quest 2 discounts, but the headset is in stock and ready to ship. As a reminder, this past summer Meta increased the headset's price by $100 . Currently, the 128GB model costs $399 and the 256GB model costs $499.

So we're rounding up the best spots to find Meta Quest 2 stock along with any deals you may be able to get along the way.

Best Meta Quest 2 deals and stock

Meta Quest 2: for $399 @ Amazon

In our Meta Quest 2 review , we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date.

Refurb Oculus Quest 2: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Amazon is selling a refurbished Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) for $349 through its Renewed Premium program. That's a savings of $50 and the biggest dollar-off discount we've seen on a refurbished Oculus. It includes everything the Quest 2 usually comes with, including original packaging and a 1-year warranty.

Refurb Oculus Quest 2: was $299 now $249 @ eBay

For a limited time, eBay has the refurbished Oculus Quest 2 on sale for $249. That's a savings of $50 and the biggest dollar-off discount we've seen on a refurbished Oculus. It includes a 2-year certified refurbished warranty.

Meta Quest 2: for $399 @ Oculus

The Oculus store has stock of both the 128GB and 256GB models.

Meta Quest 2: $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers both the 128GB model and 256GB model of the Meta Quest 2.

Meta Quest 2: $399 @ Walmart

The Meta Quest 2 is our pick for the best VR headset around. It's a great VR machine that just works and it's now in stock and ready to ship at Walmart.

Oculus Quest 2 Insignia Stand: for $328 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Oculus Quest 2 bundled with the Insignia Stand for Oculus on sale for $328. The Insignia stand lets you display and store your Oculus VR headset and touch controllers.

Meta Quest 2: $399 @ Adorama

Adorama currently has both Meta Quest 2 models in stock, both selling at list price with no special deals.

Meta Quest 2 deals in the UK

Oculus Quest 2: £399 @ Oculus UK

Get £10 off accessory: The Oculus store has stock of both the 128GB and 256GB models. Plus, when you buy an Oculus Quest 2, you'll get £10 off the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery. After discount, the accessory will cost £99.

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ Amazon

Amazon UK has the 128GB Oculus Quest 2 in stock. But if you want the 64GB version you'll have to buy through the Amazon Marketplace. The 256GB version isn't available right now.

MetaQuest 2: £399 @ Game

Game has the Meta Quest 2 in stock, both the 64GB and 256GB versions. It's also selling extra peripherals, like the PC link cable and a carry case.

Meta Quest 2: £399 @ Currys

Currys has the 256GB Meta Quest 2 listed. But only the 64GB version is in stock.

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ Argos

Argos has limited stock of the 64GB Quest 2. However, some locations won't deliver or aren't offering click and collect services.

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ John Lewis

John Lewis has stock of both the 64GB and 256GB models. Both versions of the headset are available online right now.

Oculus Quest 2: £398 @ Very

Very has the 256GB model on sale. You can also buy it with the Oculus Link cable.

Oculus Quest 2: £398 @ Scan

Scan has stock of the 256GB Quest 2. However, there doesn't appear to be any hint of the 64GB version on sale.

Meta Quest 2: Which model to buy?

You can't really go wrong with either Meta Quest 2 model. In our Meta Quest 2 review , we concluded that it's the best VR headset you can buy, and praised its slick, intuitive design, faster performance and better resolution than its predecessor. And for $299, it's the cheapest standalone VR headset to offer 6DOF (meaning hand and head tracking in a 3D space). You can even cast your Meta Quest 2 to a TV if you want.

For casual gamers, the 128GB model should suffice. However, those who want to have a more extensive library of games and apps, may want to spend a little extra for the 256GB model to avoid constantly downloading and reinstalling software. More demanding games take up more space. Unfortunately, you cannot expand headset storage, so choose wisely.