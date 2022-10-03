ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Meta Quest 2 deals in October 2022

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Meta Quest 2 deals are very hard to find. Even during major holidays, the best Meta Quest 2 deals usually bundle a free gift card or accessory. In a few rare occasions you might get $10 or $20 off the headset itself.

Currently, there are no major Meta Quest 2 discounts, but the headset is in stock and ready to ship. As a reminder, this past summer Meta increased the headset's price by $100 . Currently, the 128GB model costs $399 and the 256GB model costs $499.

So we're rounding up the best spots to find Meta Quest 2 stock along with any deals you may be able to get along the way.

Best Meta Quest 2 deals and stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrXfb_0dO27BcA00

Meta Quest 2: for $399 @ Amazon
In our Meta Quest 2 review , we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date. View Deal

Refurb Oculus Quest 2: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
Amazon is selling a refurbished Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) for $349 through its Renewed Premium program. That's a savings of $50 and the biggest dollar-off discount we've seen on a refurbished Oculus. It includes everything the Quest 2 usually comes with, including original packaging and a 1-year warranty. View Deal

Refurb Oculus Quest 2: was $299 now $249 @ eBay
For a limited time, eBay has the refurbished Oculus Quest 2 on sale for $249. That's a savings of $50 and the biggest dollar-off discount we've seen on a refurbished Oculus. It includes a 2-year certified refurbished warranty. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KIOC_0dO27BcA00

Meta Quest 2: for $399 @ Oculus
The Oculus store has stock of both the 128GB and 256GB models. View Deal

Meta Quest 2: $399 @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers both the 128GB model and 256GB model of the Meta Quest 2. View Deal

Meta Quest 2: $399 @ Walmart
The Meta Quest 2 is our pick for the best VR headset around. It’s a great VR machine that just works and it's now in stock and ready to ship at Walmart. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rJth_0dO27BcA00

Oculus Quest 2 Insignia Stand: for $328 @ Best Buy
For a limited time, Best Buy has the Oculus Quest 2 bundled with the Insignia Stand for Oculus on sale for $328. The Insignia stand lets you display and store your Oculus VR headset and touch controllers.

Meta Quest 2: $399 @ Adorama
Adorama currently has both Meta Quest 2 models in stock, both selling at list price with no special deals. View Deal

Meta Quest 2 deals in the UK

Oculus Quest 2: £399 @ Oculus UK
Get £10 off accessory: The Oculus store has stock of both the 128GB and 256GB models. Plus, when you buy an Oculus Quest 2, you'll get £10 off the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery. After discount, the accessory will cost £99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XINGR_0dO27BcA00

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ Amazon
Amazon UK has the 128GB Oculus Quest 2 in stock. But if you want the 64GB version you'll have to buy through the Amazon Marketplace. The 256GB version isn't available right now. View Deal

MetaQuest 2: £399 @ Game
Game has the Meta Quest 2 in stock, both the 64GB and 256GB versions. It's also selling extra peripherals, like the PC link cable and a carry case. View Deal

Meta Quest 2: £399 @ Currys
Currys has the 256GB Meta Quest 2 listed. But only the 64GB version is in stock. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ Argos
Argos has limited stock of the 64GB Quest 2. However, some locations won't deliver or aren't offering click and collect services. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ John Lewis
John Lewis has stock of both the 64GB and 256GB models. Both versions of the headset are available online right now. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: £398 @ Very
Very has the 256GB model on sale. You can also buy it with the Oculus Link cable. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: £398 @ Scan
Scan has stock of the 256GB Quest 2. However, there doesn't appear to be any hint of the 64GB version on sale. View Deal

Meta Quest 2: Which model to buy?

You can't really go wrong with either Meta Quest 2 model. In our Meta Quest 2 review , we concluded that it's the best VR headset you can buy, and praised its slick, intuitive design, faster performance and better resolution than its predecessor. And for $299, it's the cheapest standalone VR headset to offer 6DOF (meaning hand and head tracking in a 3D space). You can even cast your Meta Quest 2 to a TV if you want.

For casual gamers, the 128GB model should suffice. However, those who want to have a more extensive library of games and apps, may want to spend a little extra for the 256GB model to avoid constantly downloading and reinstalling software. More demanding games take up more space. Unfortunately, you cannot expand headset storage, so choose wisely.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more

Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Oculus Go#Virtual Reality Headsets#Video Game#Meta Quest 2#Amazon Amazon#Renewed Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

The Nintendo Switch OLED returns to one of its cheapest prices at Amazon

If you’re planning on picking up a new Nintendo Switch OLED to make the most of the handheld’s greatest games, there’s currently a deal available at Amazon, and it’s one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen when it comes to this console. The console has only been cheaper than its current asking price once – during the Amazon Prime Day summer sale event earlier this year, and, as expected, it sold out rather quickly. In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale event kicks off in Australia on October 10

Chances are you've heard rumblings of a second Prime Day happening later this month. That is indeed the case, but only in the US and UK, where the event is being billed as a Prime Early Access sale. Thankfully, Amazon hasn't forgotten about Australia, which is why we're getting another...
SHOPPING
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy