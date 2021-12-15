Carbon Monoxide From Generators Can Be Silent Killer After Disasters

The CDC reports that every year, an average of 430 people die in the United States from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, and it causes an estimated 50,000 people to end up in the emergency room. Carbon monoxide is known as the silent killer because it’s completely undetectable to humans. While December marks the time of the year when carbon monoxide poisoning cases begin to rise, there are safety measures you can put in place to ensure your household is safe.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO