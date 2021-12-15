Baby's Immune System Is Tougher Than You Think

One in five. That’s the number of adults in the U.S. who live with chronic pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unlike acute pain—which comes on suddenly and is triggered by something specific like, say, a cavity, a broken bone, a burn, or a cut—chronic pain is ongoing. And it can be caused by a number of conditions, from migraines, and arthritis to multiple sclerosis and even cancer. The women below offer a glimpse into what it’s like living with chronic pain day in and day out. Read their stories to realize you don't have to suffer alone.

