Math wizard at Glendale

The color of mathematics is black. “Black math” is a slang term for arithmetic. It’s also an album by Coil. Another slang term is “doing the math”. Slang for performing simple arithmetic operations, especially when done surreptitiously or to appear cool in front of one’s peers. Apparently derived from the short-lived but popular board game “Add/Subtract.” I used to be part of a very small circle of friends who would get together after school and play Black Math. We would take turns adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing with the goal of doing it all in your head.

MATHEMATICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO