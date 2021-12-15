ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Fauci weighs in on risk of indoor holiday gatherings

thehendersonnews.com
 2 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks to...

www.thehendersonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Wolf Blitzer
multicare.org

How to gather safely this holiday season

Getting together for the holidays took on a whole new meaning in 2020 — virtual events like remote potlucks were the norm as we all sought creative ways to connect with loved ones near and far amid the shadow of COVID-19. Thanks to the widespread availability of vaccines in the U.S., that shadow is showing signs of lifting, inspiring many people to once again host and attend in-person celebrations this season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Fauci: Enjoy Holidays with Family If You’re Vaccinated

Dec. 3, 2021 -- Despite the arrival of the Omicron variant in the United States, Americans should be able to safely spend time with family during the holidays – if they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, Anthony Fauci, M.D. says. "Just as I said and I'll say it again, if you have...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Cnn
Houston Chronicle

How to weigh coronavirus risks this holiday season

Last year, the pandemic forced many to dramatically alter their holiday plans. Annual parties were canceled, gift exchanges moved into video chat rooms, outdoor patios transformed into dining rooms and menorah candles were lit with far fewer loved ones gathered around. Much has changed since then, bringing hope that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

Surge in COVID hospitalizations linked to holiday gatherings

NEW JERSEY — With the holiday season and colder weather upon as and hospitalizations on the rise, health officials worry COVID numbers will continue to trend in the wrong direction. New Jersey reported another 2,500 new COVID cases on Monday. Experts believe the upward trend is the result of many not being as vigilant with […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salamanca Press

The AP Interview: CDC Director on holiday gatherings

The director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says deciding whether to gather for the holidays this year will depend on the safety precautions of each person and those around them. (Dec. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

Fauci: Definition Of ‘Fully Vaccinated’ Will Be Changed

The definition of fully vaccinated in the United States will be changed, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday. “It’s going to be a matter of when, not if,” Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an appearance on CNN. Fauci previously said...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Axios

Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci tells Axios that public health officials are urging people to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters in light of waning antibody immunity and rising infections from Delta. Driving the news: The Omicron variant is also now spreading in the United States. It's been shown to be highly transmissible...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fauci warns omicron surge 'inevitable' ahead of holidays

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that an upcoming surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus was "inevitable." Speaking at the White House COVID-19 response team briefing, Fauci said the U.S. is looking over its shoulder at oncoming omicron infections. "We are in a situation:...
POTUS
KTSA

Anthony Fauci: The Medical Version of Chicken Little

Despite all the evidence, and even the assurances of the doctor that discovered the Omicron variant, why is Anthony Fauci and America’s government acting like the sky is falling? For more information, Lars speaks with Bob Barr, a former CIA Analyst and Member of Congress. TheLarsLarsonShow · Bob Barr –...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy