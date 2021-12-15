ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Is Supportive Of T’Challa Being Recast

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman’s role as King T’Challa will not be recast in Black Panther II. However, the actor’s brother says the Oscar nominee would be supportive of another actor playing the iconic character. According to TMZ, Derrick Boseman said T’Challa “needs to live on” and...

