Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Is Supportive Of T’Challa Being Recast

There’s nothing that can change quicker than the fickle nature of fans. When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August of 2020 the general outcry was that there had better not be any attempt made to recast his character, T’Challa since it was kind of obvious that there would be a serious outcry from the fans. But now it would appear that thousands of fans are petitioning to have T’Challa recast, and Boseman’s own brother is apparently stating that Chadwick would want this to happen. It’s enough to make a person shake their head and wonder how in the world anyone can live a life where opinions can change in this manner. To be honest, it’s not a snap decision, but it is something that fans apparently felt quite strongly about since no one wanted to see this part recast. Now it would appear this is no longer the belief since it sounds as though people are ready to see the Black Panther return, likely because the multiverse would be able to make this possible by keeping the character alive without relying on Boseman.

